Torey Lovullo Explains D-backs' Extra-Inning Failures
It's no secret that the Arizona Diamondbacks have had a difficult time in extra innings this season. Seemingly, every time a contest heads to the 10th, Arizona struggles to even move the ghost runner, let alone score him in a critical situation.
That issue reared its ugly head again on Wednesday. Despite twice having the winning run at third base with less than two outs, the D-backs could not come away with a run until the game had already gotten out of hand, losing 5-1 in the 11th.
On his weekly appearance with Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show, manager Torey Lovullo addressed those extra inning issues, giving a potential reason as to why proper execution might not occur.
"We are probably not sticking to our game plan on the level that we need to stick to it. And that's what good hitters do," Lovullo said.
"They become extremely stubborn when men are in scoring position. You don't really change your approach. You don't really change your mindset. You just become very stubborn and wait for the pitch that you want to get to.
With a team as young as Arizona, especially up and down the lineup, Lovullo said he thinks that age and inexperience can play a factor in the lack of that type of approach.
"Young hitters start to get nervous and they want the at-bat over with quickly. We encourage them to see as many pitches you can. Let that count get to 2-1, 2-2. So what? Let's hit with two strikes, that's part of becoming a major league hitter," the manager said.
Ultimately, hitting (especially with runners on) always comes down to situational awareness and the ability to execute. The D-backs simply have not done so as often as would be satisfactory.
It can't be expected that Arizona will manage to come through every time it has opportunities with runners in scoring position, but failure can be quite painful when victory is only 90 feet away.
"We talk about it. We address it. It's approach-based every single time you are coming up to the plate," Lovullo said.
"The at-bat is telling you what you need. With a man on first base, you're trying to keep the ball off the ground because the pitcher is going to throw every ground ball pitch that he possibly can.
"When you have a man at third base and less than two outs, he's going to try to get you to swing and miss. You're going to see elevated fastballs, bounced balls down at the bottom of the zone. Weak contact balls that are going to be crowding you."