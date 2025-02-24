What Are the Diamondbacks' Players' Walk-Up Songs?
Surely, the music occasionally plays through one's television set while watching the Arizona Diamondbacks game. Or, if you're at the ballpark, you hear songs played before players pitch or hit that can be catchy or great songs to hear that leave one wondering what song it was.
This list will be updated as players join and leave the roster and as the Diamondbacks update their list of songs that represent each player when they are announced to the game, or before each at-bat at home games.
Walk-up songs are important to baseball players as it can get them in the right mindset, be a reminder to them, and help set the tone for their performance or at-bat, whether it's a song to get them loose at the plate or to lock their concentration in.
Sometimes, it's just a song that puts them in a good mood and relaxes them on the mound or plate while giving the crowd a song to jibe with.
Occasionally, players will have multiple songs to go with each at-bat or for special days. Plus, sometimes players will change their song mid-season or add a song.
The walk-up songs used to play a lot longer at stadiums until the pitch clock was introduced which limited the amount of time there is between each at-bat.
Here are the current 2025 Diamondbacks Walk-Up Songs
To listen to the playlist of the Diamondbacks player's walk-up songs on Spotify, click here.
INF Blaze Alexander: SDP Interlude by Travis Scott off the album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight
SP Corbin Burnes: Friends in Low Places by Garth Brooks off the album, A Salute to Garth Brooks
OF Corbin Carroll: Kryptonite by Don Toliver off the album, Hardstone Pyscho
SP Zac Gallen: Let the Beat Build by Lil Wayne off the album, Tha Carter III
RHP Kevin Ginkel: Built by Nations by Greta Van Fleet off the album The Battle at Garden's Gate and Wake Up by Rage Against the Machine off the album Rage Against the Machine, 20th Anniversary
RHP Kendall Graveman: God's Country by Blake Shelton off the album God's Country
OF Randal Grichuk: Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede, Bjorn Skifs off the album, Hooked on a Feeling
OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: Yo Lo Se by Yomil Y El Dany off the album, Ambidiestros
LHP Tommy Henry: Can't Tell Me Nothing by Kanye West off the album, Graduation
C Jose Herrera: Tu Carinito by Luisito Ayala Y La Puerto Rica off the album, Men in Salsa
SP Merrill Kelly: Ante Up by M.O.P. off the album, Ante Up (Remix)
INF Grae Kessinger: Beibs in the Trap by Travis Scott off the album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight
LHP Joe Mantiply: Deliverance by Bubba Sparxxx off the album, Deliverance
2B Ketel Marte: Los Pobres Y Los Ricos by El Alfa..., off the album, Los Pobres Y Los Ricos; 25/8 by Bad Bunny off the album, YHLQMDLG; Fue Del Mismo Coro by Kiry Curu off the album, Fue Del Mismo Coro
RHP Justin Martinez: Baila Conmigo by Dayvi and Victor Cardenas off the album Baila Conmigo (feat. Kelly Ruiz); Fireman by Lil Wayne off the album, Tha Carter II
OF Jake McCarthy: WWE: Medal (Kurt Angle) by WWE and Jim Johnston off the album, WWE: Medal (Kurt Angle)
LHP Jordan Montgomery: Back Down (Album Version) by 50 Cent off the album, Get Rich or Die Tryin
C Gabriel Moreno: Junto Al Amanecer by J Alvarez off the album, El Movimento: The Mixtape
1B Josh Naylor: Stan by Eminem off the album, The Marshall Mathers LP; Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne off the album, Blizzard Of Ozz; Make It Happen by RUFUS DU SOL off the album, Surrender
LHP Kyle Nelson: Skitzo (Feat. Young Thug) by Travis Scott off the album, Utopia
RHP Ryne Nelson: Vampire (Feat. Whiteboy John) by Tribal Seeds off the album, The Harvest
SS Geraldo Perdomo: Dios Ha Sido Bueno by Madiel Lara off the album, Dios Ha Sido Bueno; In a Minute by Lil Baby off the album, It's Only Me
SP Brandon Pfaadt: Intro by The Xx off the album, Xx
C Rene Pinto: Creere by Tercer Cielo off the album, Gente Comun Suenos Extraordinarios
LHP A.J. Puk: Intro by DMX off the album, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot
DH/OF Pavin Smith: Lil Bit by Nelly, Florida Georgia Line off the album, Lil Bit
3B Eugenio Suarez: Danzando - Live by Gateway Worship Espanol off the album Danzando (Live); Las Avispas by Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 off the album, Para Ti; Creere by Tercer Cielo off the album, Gente Comun Suenos Extraordinarios
OF Alek Thomas: A Milli - Album Version (Edited) by Lil Wayne off the album, Tha Carter III
RHP Ryan Thompson: Praise Him Forever by Jervis Campbell off the album, Onward & Upward