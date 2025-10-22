3 D-backs Relievers Shine in Brilliant Fall League Doubleheader
On Tuesday, three Arizona Diamondbacks relievers put forward their best stuff in the Arizona Fall League — right-handers Drey Jameson, Kyle Amendt and Yordin Chalas.
The Fall League scheduled doubleheaders for all six teams Tuesday afternoon, after games had been previously postponed due to weather concerns.
Related Content: D-backs Infield Prospect Has Impressive Three-Hit Game
The Salt River Rafters won game one of the doubleheader by a sturdy margin of 7-0, behind excellent pitching and solid offense. Game two ended with a 6-3 loss, as the Rafters split the doubleheader with the Mesa Solar Sox.
Here is a breakdown of the excellent pitching effort put forward by members of the D-backs' organization across the two doubleheader contests Tuesday afternoon:
Arizona Diamondbacks' Relievers Shine in Fall League
Jameson was the first D-backs arm to see action Tuesday. The right-handed flamethrower tossed an impressive 1-2-3 inning without allowing a baserunner. He induced a lazy flyout and a sharp groundout, and baffled his final hitter with a three-pitch swinging pucnhout.
Jameson's four-seam fastball sat above 98 MPH consistently, and topped out at an impressive 99.3 MPH. He threw nine of his 12 pitches for strikes.
The right-hander is still recovering from an ugly blowup outing, so his ERA is still an ugly 8.31, but he's had more positive than negative outings in the Fall League thus far, and his stuff looks quite sharp.
With so much time lost to injury, these reps are needed, though the overall level of competition might be slightly below Jameson's abilities.
After Jameson, fellow righty Kyle Amendt pitched the next frame. Amendt, similarly, has had some rough outings in the Fall League, but has also had some success.
The success continued for Amendt Tuesday, as he tossed an efficient 1-2-3 frame of his own. After giving up a loud flyout to his first batter, he ended the inning on a high note with two strikeouts — both swinging.
Amendt's four-seam velocity was low, however, hovering around 90 MPH after he had previously seen it climb up near 94. He threw 11 pitches, seven for strikes in the inning.
Then, in game two, Yordin Chalas pitched an impressive pair of innings. He allowed a walk and a ground ball single, but held Mesa scoreless and punched out three batters. He threw 24 of his 38 pitches for strikes.
Chalas' sinker climbed as high as 97.5, per Statcast, but dropped down to around 90 MPH in his second inning of work.
Perhaps those pitches were miscategorized, or perhaps Chalas truly does thrive more as a single-inning reliever, after his attempt to convert to a starting pitcher this past season was unsuccessful.
Diamondbacks' Hitters In Fall League Action
The Rafters did not get much production out of Arizona's hitting prospects Tuesday.
Infielder Jansel Luis went 1-for-4 in game one, slapping an RBI single in the seventh inning, but he also struck out twice. He went 0-for-2 in game two.
Catcher Kenny Castillo went 0-for-2 at the plate in game one, and did not play in game two. Outfielder Jack Hurley only played in game two, and went 0-for-3.