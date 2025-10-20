D-backs Infield Prospect Has Impressive Three-Hit Game
On Sunday afternoon, Arizona Diamondbacks infield prospect Jansel Luis put forward an impressive performance in the Arizona Fall League.
In what would eventually become an 11-3 win for the Salt River Rafters over the Glendale Desert Dogs, Luis finished his day with a 3-for-4 performance with a double, two RBI and a run scored. His one out recorded was a sacrifice fly that scored a run in the fifth inning.
Luis, playing third base and batting ninth, raised his average to .237 and his OPS to .618 after Sunday's performance.
Still just 20 years old, Luis made the jump from Low-A Visalia to High-A Hillsboro in between the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He broke out to the tune of an impressive .304 average over 102 games with the Hops, though a .422 slugging percentage suggests the power is still developing.
Luis is still a very raw prospect, but clearly has hit tools that could allow him to achieve a high level of success in the coming seasons.
Other Diamondbacks Fall League Action
D-backs hitters did not produce a hit on Sunday, outside of Luis' hot outing.
Outfielder Jack Hurley went 0-for-4 at the plate, but he did walk twice, score a run and record an RBI on a groundout in the fourth inning. Catcher Kenny Castillo went 0-for-5 with three punchouts.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, in a 7-5 win over the Peoria Javelinas, right-handed reliever Kyle Amendt suffered another rough performance. He allowed two runs on three hits while only managing to record two outs — both on punchouts.
Righty reliever Yordin Chalas pitched a scoreless inning in that same Saturday game, allowing one hit and inducing one strikeout.
Chalas, who had been an unsuccessful starter conversion project in the 2025 affiliate season, seems to be finding his stride again in relief. The right-hander has yet to allow an earned run in the Fall League thus far.
Arizona Fall League Note
There are no scheduled games for the Arizona Fall League on Monday.
However, due to the recent weather-related cancellations of Fall League games, there will be a league-wide doubleheader on Tuesday, October 21. All six teams will play two seven-inning contests to make up for the previously-cancelled games.
Fans who purchase tickets for Tuesday will receive access to both games. The Rafters will play game one at 1:30 p.m. Arizona time, with the second beginning approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.