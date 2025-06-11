Adrian Del Castillo Crushes Grand Slam in Return to Reno Aces
The Arizona Diamondbacks' affiliate clubs combined for a 2-2 record on Tuesday night. Here's how each level panned out:
Triple-A: Reno Aces 9, Sugar Land space Cowboys 15
It was anything but a good pitching day for the Aces. Tommy Henry was blown up for six earned runs over just two innings, and his bullpen fared no better, giving up nine of their own.
Reno's offense, however, did explode for nine runs over 14 base hits — the most impactful of which came off the bat of newly-returned catcher Adrian Del Castillo. Del Castillo had been down since March 28 rehabbing a shoulder injury, but made his presence known in his return debut.
Del Castillo went 2-for-5 on the night and crushed a 451-foot grand slam to right field, traveling 109
MPH off the bat. It wasn't enough to put the Aces back in the game, but it was impressive nonetheless.
Trey Mancini had another hot night, going 3-for-4 with a homer of his own. Nicky Lopez was 3-for-4 as well, and Jorge Barrosa went 2-for-5.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, San Antonio Missions 1
Catcher Cristian Cerda went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI, but it was mostly a pitcher's night in Hodgetown, though in somewhat unconventional form.
Starter Avery short went six innings and allowed one run. However, he also gave up five hits and issued five walks while striking out only one. How exactly he managed that is a mystery, but it could have something to do with San Antonio going an unbelievable 0-for-16 with runners in scoring position.
The Sod Poodles pitching staff somehow stranded 12 Missions baserunners and gave up just one extra-base hit on the night. Their lone run surrendered came on an RBI groundout. Hayden Durke threw a scoreless ninth inning to get the save.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 6, Eugene Emeralds 9
Outfielder and new top prospect Slade Caldwell appears to be fitting right in with his new level. Caldwell went 2-for-5 in his High-A debut, batting second in the order. His season OPS across both Low-A and High-A is now .911, and he struck out just once in five plate appearances Tuesday.
Right behind him, No. 4 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a walk and a home run. Kenny Castillo was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
The Hops managed six runs on nine base hits, but their pitching staff struggled. Three of the five arms used Tuesday night gave up a run.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 8, Lake Elsinore Storm 4
The top of the Rawhide order did most of the damage at the plate, as Visalia's 1-4 hitters combined to go 8-for-19 on the night. Yerald Nin, Modeifi Marte and Adrian Rodriguez each had multiple hits. Rodriguez doubled and homered.
The Rawhide's only extra-base hits on the night came in the form of Rodriguez's homer and dobule, as well as a double off the bat of Marte. Trent Youngblood and Alberto Barriga each worked three walks.
Visalia's pitchers did just enough to keep command of a sturdy 8-4 victory, holding Lake Elsinore to four runs on six base hits with eight runners stranded. Visalia went 6-for-15 with runners in scoring position.