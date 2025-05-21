Justin Martinez's Velocity Up in Rehab Game for Reno Aces
Three of the four Arizona Diamondbacks minor league affiliates won their games on Tuesday night with a mix of good pitching and offense from key players.
Triple-A Reno Aces 7, Albuquerque Isotopes 6
Arizona Diamondbacks closer Justin Martinez pitched a scoreless inning of relief in a rehab outing for the Aces on Tuesday night. Martinez has been on the injured list since May 1 after experiencing velocity loss and shoulder fatigue.
His very first pitch was a101.1 MPH sinker, immediately putting to rest concerns about his velocity. Of his five sinkers, the slowest was 99. In total he threw 13 pitches, seven for strikes. There were some control issues but he pitched to the minimum three batters.
The lone single was a chopper up the middle, but the baserunner was caught stealing. Martinez will fly back to Phoenix on Wednesday to get checked out. If all systems are go, he could possibly rejoin the Diamondbacks on Friday to face the St. Louis Cardinals.
One of the top pitching prospects in the organization, Yu-Min Lin from Taiwan, went five innings and allowed two runs. Both of those came on solo homers. Lin gave up six hits, two walks, and struck out five. His ERA through four starts, 20 innings, is 2.70.
Aramis Garcia hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Jorge Barrosa had two doubles that each drove in a run.
Kyle Amendt had a disastrous ninth in which he was charged with four runs, failing to protect a 6-2 lead. He walked three, gave up a hit, and uncorked a wild pitch. Kyle Backhus gave up two base hits in the inning to allow two of Amendt's inherited runners to score.
Jake McCarthy reached base in the ninth on a hit by pitch, advanced to third on a wild pitch and a balk, and then scored on a base hit by Ildemaro Vargas for the walkoff winner.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles 2, Corpus Christi Hooks 4
Jack Hurley was the entire Sod Poodles offense Tuesday night. He hit an RBI single in the fourth and a solo homer in the ninth, his second of the year. It's been a tough year for the outfielder. His three-hit night brought his batting average up to .211 and his OPS to .597.
Roman Angelo got the start and allowed three earned runs in four innings. The problem was walks, as he issued four, and gave up only one hit. Angelo struck out six batters and has a 7.04 ERA.
High-A Hillsboro Hops 7, Everett Aqua Sox 2
The Hops jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and cruised to victory in this one. Daniel Nunez pitched one of his best games, going five innings and allowing one run. He didn't walk a batter and struck out seven batters.
Ryan Waldschmidt, Jansel Luis, and Angel Ortiz each had multi-hit, two-RBI games. Waldschmidt broke out of a slump recently and has gone five for his last nine to get his average back up to .283. Luis, who was named the Northwest League's Player of the Week for May 13-19, has been hot of late and is now hitting .300 with a .780 OPS.
Class-A Visalia Rawhide 9, Lake Elsinore Storm 4
The Rawhide had a rare big offensive night, rapping out 12 hits, 11 of them singles. Five players had multi-hit games, including Ruben Santana, who has been heating up. He's on a six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-24, raising his average from .184 on May 11 to .221 now.
Starter Denny Larrondo allowed four runs in four innings, but the bullpen gave the Rawhide five scoreless innings to make the offense stand up.