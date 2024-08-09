Arizona Diamondbacks Top 30 Prospects Post Trade Deadline Edition
The Arizona Diamondbacks have seen quite a few breakout years from their prospects. The opposite is true for many of their top prospects entering this year who have struggled to stay healthy. However, this is a system on the rise, especially after adding four potential impact talents in the 2024 MLB Draft.
The Diamondbacks system should be ranked in the top third of MLB. These D-backs prospects will fuel the team's contention for the next 3-5 years. This system is full of youth and lower-level performers who are having solid years and will rise over the next one to two years.
These rankings were updated after the MLB Trade Deadline when Mike Hazen traded multiple prospects. The two prospects that Hazen dealt away were star prospect Deyvison De Los Santos and outfielder Andrew Pintar.
Regardless, this is a bright system with plenty of potential and multiple high-caliber floors across a multitude of positions. There's even more talent that won't be listed below like Kyle Backhus who is a strong reliever but doesn't pitch enough to rank in the top-30.
ETA's of prospects come from MLB Pipeline or Baseball Reference.
These are the cumulative rankings among the four writers here, Jack Sommers, Alex D'Agostino, Aaron Hughes, and Jake Oliver.
Arizona Diamondbacks Top 30 Prospects
No.1 SS Jordan Lawlar, Triple-A Reno Aces, Age 22, ETA: 2024
No.2 SS Tommy Troy, High-A Hillsboro Hops, Age 22, ETA: 2025
No.3 RHP Yilber Diaz, Reno Aces, Age 23, ETA: 2024
No.4 OF Slade Caldwell, Arizona Complex League, 2024 1st Round Draft Pick, Age 18, ETA: 2027
No. 5 OF Druw Jones, Single-A Visalia, Age 20, ETA: 2026
No. 6 1B/3B Gino Groover, High-A Hillsboro, Age 22, ETA: 2026
No. 7 OF Ryan Waldschmidt, Single-A Visalia Rawhide, 2024 Draft Pick No.31, Age 21, ETA: 2027
No. 8 SS/2B Jansel Luis, Single-A Visalia Rawhide, Age 19 ETA: 2027
No. 9 LHP Yu-Min Lin, Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, Age 21 ETA: 2025
No. 10 RHP Cristian Mena, Triple-A Reno Aces, Age 21 ETA: 2024
No. 11 SS/2B Cristofer Torin, Single-A Visalia Rawhide, Age 19 ETA: 2027
No. 12 OF Adriel Radney, DSL, Age 17, ETA: 2029
No. 13 C Adrian Del Castillo, Arizona Diamondbacks, Age 24, ETA: 2024
No.14 3B Yassel Soler, ACL, Age 18, ETA: 2028
No. 15 RHP Dylan Ray, Double-A Amarillo, Age 23, ETA: 2025
No. 16 2B/3B Demetrio Crisantes, Single-A Visalia, Age 19, ETA: 2027
No. 17 SS JD Dix, Arizona Complex League, 2024 Draft Pick No.35, Age 18, ETA: 2028
No. 18 OF Jorge Barrosa, Triple-A Reno Aces, Age 23, ETA: 2024
No. 19 1B/3B Ivan Melendez, Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, Age 24, ETA: 2025
No.20 RHP Landon Sims, High-A Hillsboro Hops, Age 23, ETA: 2025
No. 21 OF Jack Hurley, High-A Hillsboro Hops, Age 22, ETA: 2026
No. 22 LHP Spencer Giesting, Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, Age 23, ETA: 2026
No. 23 C Christian Cerda, High-A Hillsboro Hops, Age 21, ETA: 2026
No. 24 C Ivan Luciano, Arizona Complex League, 2024 Draft Pick No. 64, Age 17, ETA: 2029
No. 25 3B Ruben Santana, Visalia Rawhide, Age 19, ETA: 2027
No. 26 OF Pedro Catuy, ACL, Age 18, ETA: 2028
No. 27 RHP Yordin Chalas, High-A Hillsboro Hops, Age 20, ETA: 2026
No. 28 C/OF/1B Caleb Roberts, Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, Age 24, ETA: 2025
No. 29 RHP Joe Elbis, Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, Age 21, ETA: 2025
No. 30 LHP Grayson Hitt, ACL D-backs, Age 22, ETA 2026
Honorable Mentions: LHP Caden Grice, OF AJ Vukovich, OF Gian Zapata, 1B/OF Gavin Conticello, RHP Kyle Amendt