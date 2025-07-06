Big Night for Diamondbacks Top Hitting Prospects
Tommy Troy (No. 8) and Ryan Waldschmidt (No. 4) occupy prominent positions on the Arizona Diamondbacks On SI Top 40 Prospects List for good reason. The all-around games of both players were on display Saturday night in the Amarillo Sod Poodles 10-2 victory over the Midland Rock Hounds.
The two combined to execute a delayed double steal, with Waldschmidt starting out on first and Troy on third. The Rockhounds shortstop cut off the throw in front of second base and Troy raced home, kicking the ball out of the catcher's glove, and was ruled safe.
Troy had three hits in the game, including his ninth homer and a double, scored twice and drove in two. He's batting .286/.391/.446, 124 wRC+. The 23-year old has an impressive 13.6% walk rate against just a 16.4% strikeout rate. (League averages are 10.2 % and 23.4% respectively)
Waldschmidt also had three hits, including two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run. After a very brief, three game adjustment period when first promoted to Double-A in which he went 2-for-12, Waldschmidt has. now gotten hot.
He's 10 for his last 30, bringing his slash line to .286/.388/.476 in 11 games with Amarillo. That includes his trademark plate discipline with seven walks and seven strikeouts. For his minor league career he's walked 73 times and struck out 69 in 416 PA.
Triple-A Reno Aces 4, Sacramento River Cats 8
The Aces dropped their sixth straight game, including all five to the River Cats this week. They'll try to salvage the series finales on Sunday
Jorge Barrosa singled in the third inning, keeping his hit streak alive, running it 27 games. Tristin English remained hot, collecting three hits and scoring twice. The 28-year old is batting .336 with a .950 OPS, and 125 wRC+
High-A Hillsboro Hops 5, Eugene Emeralds 10
The Yordin Chalas conversion to starter experiment rolls on, with mixed results. He lasted four innings, giving up three runs on three hits, two walks, and four strikeouts. He threw 70 pitches for the first time, as the team has been very careful to limit his workload in his first year as a starter.
Chalas' ERA sits at 6.04 but his FIP, (fielding independent pitching) is 3.52 thanks to allowing only one homer in 44.2 innings. Whereas he enjoyed a 32% strikeout rate as a reliever, that's dropped to 20.4% as a starter. In the meantime, the walk rate has stayed essentially the same, 11.6% last year, 10.9% this year.
Top prospect Slade Caldwell continues to find the hits hard to come by in Hillsboro, but despite going hitless in two at bats, he found ways to contribute. He walked twice, stole two bases, and scored three runs. In 22 games, 97 PA since promotion to High-A, he's batting .192/.371/.260. Encouragingly though, his strikeout rate has actually dropped to 23.7% for Hillsboro, compared to 28.7% for Visalia.
Class-A Visalia Rawhide 7, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 13
The Rawhide tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth on Yassel Soler's RBI double. They almost won the game on the hit, but Yerald Nin was thrown out at home trying to score from first on a 8-4-2 relay throw. A disastrous top of the 10th inning in which the Quakes scored eight runs turned the game into an extra inning laugher.
Soler had three hits, one of which was his seventh homer. He scored three times and drove in two. It's been a tough year for the third base prospect, but three straight multi-hit games in which he's gone 8-for-15 with three doubles, a triple, and a homer, have raised his batting average to .226 and OPS to .674.
Still just 19-years old, Soler hit .296 with a .807 OPS in 2024 between the Complex League (Rookie ball and his first taste of A-Ball. He was signed as an amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2023. The Diamondbacks will hope this recent outburst is a sign of things to come.