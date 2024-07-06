Catching Up with Star D-backs Prospect Adrian Del Castillo
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a blossoming prospect that could once and for all settle the spot behind Gabriel Moreno at catcher in the Major Leagues. That spot has been a rotating spot between four different players over the last 1 1/2 seasons. Adrian Del Castillo looks to stop that rotation.
The catcher is experiencing extended success at the plate with the Triple-A Reno Aces, winning Player of the Month in May, and establishing himself as one of the best hitters in the Pacific Coast League.
Adrian Del Castillo spoke about winning Player of the Month, "That's a huge accomplishment...It's always good being recognized but I feel like it's a stepping stone and I feel there's a lot more to come and I should be working hard."
How is Adrian Del Castillo Doing on Defense?
Plus, he's working on his defense and getting his defense close to MLB-caliber in hopes of being called up soon and creating a dynamic 1-2 punch at catcher with Moreno.
However, while the bat would play in MLB right now, the Diamondbacks have decided that Del Castillo's glove isn't ready yet for MLB whether that's receiving the ball or throwing out baserunners.
When asked what exactly the D-backs are having Del Castillo work on, he said "Recently, it's been throwing down to second base, but earlier in the year, it's been receiving been a whole lot better so now it's transferring efforts to throwing. I think all aspects of my defense [have been biggest improvement]...My throwing has improved dramatically."
He mentioned how much Jose Herrera and fellow Reno Aces catcher, Ronaldo Hernandez have been in helping him and mentoring his defense. Del Castillo could stand to improve his caught stealing as he's caught just 15 of 75 baserunners, making for a 20% caught stealing rate.
However, when receiving the ball, he has appeared to be a lot more natural with it and fluid. There are good framing jobs and stolen strikes along with an easy motion.
A Look at Adrian Del Castillo's Offense
The left-handed batter has a 146 wRC+, 100 is league average, and even when set against the explosive offensive environment that is the PCL, that 146 is still far above average. In 79 games, he has 31 doubles, 17 homers, and 52 RBI, with 37 walks to only 59 strikeouts. He's been an offensive force with a bat that is clearly ready to be tested at the next level.
In 2022 and 2023, Del Castillo was more closed off at the plate in his stance. His shoulder was in and closed off. This led him to be pull-happy and not as effective at the plate. In Spring Training, one of the hitting coaches told him he should open up at the plate. That's made all the difference.
"it's been helping to see the ball, see the spin. I just stay more on plane so just that little tweak has been pretty good for me."
This has led him to hit far more line drives than before in his career. In 2022, his line drive rate was 24.45%. In 2023, it was 25.1%. This year, it's 31.1%. This has led to far more doubles, homers, and harder contact.
When asked if that was purposeful, he said "A little bit more open side, I guess. I get my path a little bit deeper and it makes me stay on line with the ball a little bit easier. It all comes down to seeing the ball and try to get on plane with it and line drives are going to happen."
Just as he's been making more contact, when that happens, another facet typically follows. He's striking out far less than before. Last year at Double-A, it was 25.3%. In Triple-A last year, he struck out an alarming 28.9% of the time. This year with the Reno Aces, it's a terrific 16.7%. He said it's not something he set out to do but a byproduct of the swing.
""Honestly, I haven't thought about that at all. I'm not trying to go up there and strike out obviously but I'm just trying to get a good pitch to hit and...not like the pitcher's pitch and just trusting it and not missing it because last year, I had a lot of foul balls on deep counts and they would throw good pitches...and I'll swing and miss...so just getting a good pitch, what I'm looking for, and try not to miss it. That's basically what's been the difference."
Another facet of his new swing has enabled him to stop being so pull-happy. In 2022 High-A, he pulled the ball 46.1% of the time. In 2023 at Double-A, he pulled it 50.3% of the time. With the Reno Aces in 2024, he's dropped it to 43.7% of the time. This has allowed him to have an all-fields approach.
"Opening up, believe it or not has helped going the opposite way and I think it's kind of crazy, you know. Sometimes the opposite of what you think is what helps you the most. I would think last year since I was getting pull happy, I needed to close off more because I was opening up my shoulder but I think opening up my shoulder has allowed me to stay more in line."
Get to Know Adrian Del Castillo
Besides the new stance at the plate, when asked what has changed in terms of mindset, Del Castillo said "I don't think much has changed...I have a little more responsibility here as far as catching our games...it starts here so I want to hold my pitching staff accountable...and we have to have good communication and that's going to help us win games...That's the most important thing."
Every minor leaguer has a teammate that they go to so they can get help from, and talk shop with. For Adrian Del Castillo, that teammate is outfielder Albert Almora Jr.
"I played winter ball with him this year in Puerto Rico and...we hit it off pretty well. Once he got signed during Spring Training, he called me right away and said "I'm going to the Diamondbacks, I'll see you there," and we were locker mates in Arizona so it was even better. "
Del Castillo continued with "he's been a huge help for me too mentally and physically too. He's gone through, he's got a lot more experience than me and he's not afraid as well like Josey to tell me what I'm doing wrong, little things like that so."
Del Castillo has been asking the guys who have been shuttled back and forth between Reno and Arizona, including Blaze Alexander who just recently was sent down.
"Blaze just got sent back down sadly and he had nothing bad to say up there, just it's baseball and baseball's hard...I love the man. Sad to see him here but it's always good to see him no doubt about it."
Del Castillo has followed the D-backs but has spent his time focusing on the Aces and helping them to win games, in fact, the Aces have a 10-game winning streak.
One aspect that Del Castillo thinks he could help the D-backs with right away is "Offensive production. I mean defense is coming along, no doubt about that and it will get better throughout the years and weeks too, putting in a lot of work, but I think offense. That's my game."
One final thought from Adrian Del Castillo has to do with the mental ability to overcome the failures or adrenaline highs from baseball. "Just try not to get too high or too low. You know, this game obviously, you're going to fail a lot and you're going to have games that you do really good so just keeping my head level, trusting my routine, and trusting my coaches."