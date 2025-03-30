D-backs Minor Leaguer Tim Tawa Provides Highlight for Reno Aces
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a super utility player in their minor league system named Tim Tawa who mashed 31 homers in 2024, 21 with the Amarillo Sod Poodles in Double-A and 10 more coming with the with the Triple-A club, Reno Aces.
Tawa picked up where he left off Saturday night, mashing a 420-foot home run to dead centerfield off the batter's eye at Las Vegas Ballpark. The two-run blast came in a 10-3 loss to the Athletics Triple-A affiliate, the Aviators.
Tawa turns 26 in April, thus, he does not show up in prospect rankings, as most outlets use a cutoff of 25 years old to rank prospects. But it seems like only a matter of time until he gets a crack at major league pitching in games that matter.
Added to the 40-man roster this past offseason to protect him from the Rule-5 draft, Tawa got into 11 Cactus League games this spring. He went 3-for-13 with a double, four walks, and only three strikeouts.
Tawa has played all around the Diamond in his minor league career, including first, second, and third base on the infield, as well as all three outfield positions. He's only played two games at shortstop in his professional career, however, and was not considered an option there by the D-backs during Spring Training for a back-up utility player.
Still, manager Torey Lovullo spoke several times during spring how impressed he was with Tawa's approach at the plate. Tawa is an athletic player and has the ability to excel on both dirt and grass. His first two games this year came playing right field, and he already picked up an outfield assist in the first game of the year, nailing a runner at second base trying to stretch a single into a double.
Jorge Barrosa had his second RBI knock in as many nights, a sharply hit groundball through the hole into right to score Tristin English.
Jordan Lawlar is still looking for his first base hit this season, having gone hitless in his first two games. He drew a walk, however, and scored ahead of Tawa on the homer.
Tommy Henry had a rough season debut, giving up seven runs on eight hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out five.
The Aces conclude their three game opening series in Las Vegas on Sunday at 12:05 P.M. One of the Diamondbacks top starting pitching prospect, Cristian Mena will get the start for Reno.