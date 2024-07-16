D-backs Scouting Director Ian Rebhan Gives Day 2 Rundown of MLB Draft
The Arizona Diamondbacks completed day two of the MLB draft by picking some very intriguing prospects. As is custom, we spoke with Amateur Scouting Director Ian Rebhan who gave us a rundown of each prospect taken, highlighting how the team sees them and their plans for each player.
Be sure to check out Jake Oliver's rundown from earlier in the day, which includes all the key player statistics and his take on the picks. Here then we take you Inside the Diamondbacks with a look under the hood from the people's opinions that matter most.
3rd Round, Pick 102, RHP Daniel Eagen, Presbyterian College
"He's a right-handed pitcher.... we see him as a starter. Really good breaking ball, he's got two of them. The curveball has a chance to be plus. He's been up to 95 MPH. With that stuff, as a starter, earned Big South Player of the year, you can see by his performance, 121 strikeouts in 77 innings, just someone that we thought had a chance to be a major league starting pitcher... durable, he's proven himself as a starter."
Eagen was not really on the D-backs' radar prior to this year. "He missed some time last year, came back and the stuff took a jump. Our area scout and analyst team were on him early and highlighted the breaking ball. He's big, he's physical, he throws strikes, he does all those things."
4th Round, Pick 132, SS Tytus Cissell, Francis Howell HS, MO
"Super super athletic, our area scout did a great job on this one, building a relationship, getting us in there early, helping us build history. The process was really thorough. We see him as a switch hitting shortstop, at least a plus runner, if not more."
"He came to the combine and scored off the charts on the athletic testing portion, including 30 yard dash, some of the broad jumps, the stuff the measure twitch, explosiveness, speed, he was right up there with some of the best athletes in this class."
Some reports raised questions about Cissell's bat to ball skills, but Rebhan disagreed with those assessments. "We spent some time with him in the summer and throughout the year and I think being a high school switch hitter is difficult, but no, I think our conviction in him as an athlete and as a hitter, it's a young high school player, like we all know it's a longer road for those types of players. He's a really interesting upside shortstop that can provide value on both sides of the ball."
5th Round, Pick 164, RHP Connor Foley, Indiana University
"Big right-handed pitcher, we've seen him up to 99. He was a starter at Indiana, we see him as a starer in the future. He's got two different breaking balls, he's got a change up. But you're buying pretty elite arm talent there. Super athletic. He was a high school football player.
"He didn't start pitching until his senior year of high school, so we think there's some untapped potential and some upside there because the stuff that he shows is top tier stuff."
Asked if Foley was a "steal" as Jake Oliver mentioned in his draft review, Rebhan's face lit up. "Super excited to get him where we got him, absolutely... I think when you're getting a fastball up to 99 and a chance for above average slider, and you get a change up in there, yeah, that's a great pick where we got him."
For Foley the focus will be on refining the strike throwing. As Rebhan mentioned, he didn't start pitching until late in high school. "There's some upside there if you get him in the zone more it has a chance to be really good."
6th Round, Pick 194, RHP Mason Marriott, Baylor University
"Another one we think has a starter's chance. He's been up to 94-95 MPH. We're really intrigued by his ability to spin a slider, spin a curveball. He starter at Baylor, we think he's a starter in the future. A good well-rounded package of arm strength, ability to spin the ball, to be a future starting pitcher."
7th Round, Pick 224, LHP Luke Craig, UNC Wilmington
"A different, uncomfortable look, left-handed reliever (Low three-quarter arm slot). You look at what he did there at UNC Wilmington, his numbers really stand out, 76 strikeouts in 28 appearances. More of a two pitch reliever, (Fastball/Slider) but different look. Just buying the chance to be a real good left-hand reliever with his performance and in person looks and analysts opinions there."
8th Round, Pick 254, LHP Travis Garnett, William & Mary College
"Similar in the same mold [to Luke Craig]. 45 strikeouts in 27 innings. A big armed left-hander with two pitches that has a chance to be a pretty good bullpen arm."
While Rebhan always emphasizes they draft best player available, it's notable that the organization does not have a lot of left-handed relief depth. "I don't think you're ever hunting for need like you said, but I think any time you get left-handers with the stuff that [Craig and Garnett] have, I'll take it."
9th Round, Pick 284, 3B Ben McLaughlin, Arkansas
"He's been a two-year starter at Arkansas. He's always performed. Going back to some of the things I said yesterday, when you perform in the best conference in college baseball, [the SEC], there's something to be said about that when you're facing the best arms in the country day in and day out. "
"A really proven hitter in a good conference. He walks more than he strikes out. He has a really solid approach and he's playing on a really good team. Probably more first base/third base, he'll play a little bit of both. Really just getting a college performer in the ninth round that we're pretty excited about just because of his track record and what he's done in college."
10th Round, Pick 314, OF Trent Youngblood, Translyvania University
"An elite athlete. 70 runner, contact type bat, he's played some shortstop and centerfield. A super utility type profile. When in the 10th round you're getting an athlete like Trent I think you're pretty excited about that. Our area scout and cross check in that area loved the kid."
