D-backs Steal High-Ranked Prospect With First-Round Pick
With the 18th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected shortstop Kayson Cunningham, a left-handed hitting shortstop out of Lady Bird Johnson High School in San Antonio Texas.
Cunningham becomes the first to join Arizona's newest prospect class.
Cunningham, 19, measures in at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds. He was the 12th-ranked prospect available according to Baseball America, falling to the Diamondbacks at pick 18 despite committing to the University of Texas.
Cunningham features 60-grade hit and run tools, with a 50 fielding grade and sneaky 45-grade power.
"In a 2025 class filled with talented prep shortstops, it is Cunningham who can lay claim to being USA Baseball's 18U National Team shortstop in 2024. It's also Cunningham who can claim to be the best pure hitter in the class... with a quick, efficient and adjustable swing that has allowed him to perform at a high level against top arms in the class for years," Baseball America writes.
Cunningham may not be much of a power hitter, but his swing allows for an excellent contact approach. At just 19 years old, there's plenty of development waiting to happen.
"Cunningham has exceptional barrel control and rarely swings and misses. He has a mature approach, covers the entire strike zone and utilizes the whole field," MLB.com's scouting report reads.
"Though he's not physical, his bat speed and ability to repeatedly barrel balls should enable him to get to 15-20 homers per season. Cunningham has plus speed and plays with a lot of energy on the bases and in the field."
He may project as more of a second baseman, but that isn't much of a worry considering Arizona does have a 25-year-old franchise shortstop locked into a four-year deal, with other in-system options already moving their way to the top.
