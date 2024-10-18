D-backs Tommy Troy Breaks Out in the Arizona Fall League
Arizona Diamondbacks highly-rated prospect Tommy Troy entered Thursday afternoon's game at Salt River Fields in a bit of a slump. He was batting 1-for-25 with 11 strikeouts. The lone hit was a double in his first game.
That slump ended in a big way as he fell just a single short of the cycle. His first hit was a triple that bounced off the left center field wall and back onto the grass. Troy easily made it into the third base. The ball had an exit velocity of 107.4 MPH on a 19 degree launch angle, traveling 395 feet.
His second hit was a line rocket with a 106 MPH exit velocity that bounced off the top of the fence 408 feet away. The ball bounced so sharply right back to the center fielder, Troy had to hustle into second base.
Just barely missing a homer in that at-bat, he caught a bit of a break in his next one. Launching a sky-high fly ball at 45 degree launch angle, it just barely cleared the fence in left field, 358 feet away.
Troy was caught looking in the bottom of the eighth in his attempt at the cycle, but it was still a great day for the Salt River Rafters second baseman. Troy also made a couple of nice plays, starting a nifty double play on one, and making a great turn and throw on another DP.
Troy was not the only Diamondback that shined on the day. Gino Grover went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored three runs. He also made several good scoops at first base. Groover is batting an even .400 with a .878 OPS.
Kristian Robinson was on base three times, with a hit, a walk, and a hit by pitch, scoring a run. He's now batting .263 with a .838 OPS in Fall League play.
Not to be outdone, under-the-radar relief prospect Alfred Morillo had his second strong outing. He entered the game in a bases-loaded jam and got a strikeout to end the third inning. He came back out for the fourth, retiring the side in order, striking out two more.
In two games, Morillo has thrown three scoreless, hitless innings while striking out five batters. He induced eight swings among his 20 pitches, including four whiffs. His four-seam fastball averaged 95.2 MPH. He also threw five cutters, with a very high spin rate over 2400, as hitters looked uncomfortable in the box.
The Rafters defeated the Mesa Solar Sox 9-5. Be sure to stay with us at Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI as we bring you all the Arizona Fall League action, along with continuing coverage of the D-backs' offseason.