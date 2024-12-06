D-backs Top 40 Prospects in 2024: No. 3 Gino Groover
This article is part of a series reviewing the seasons of the top 40 prospects still in the Arizona Diamondbacks system as of the end of 2024.
Gino Groover, RHB - Third Baseman, DOB: 04/16/2002 6'1, 212
Acquired: Round Two, Pick No. 48 overall in 2023 MLB Draft
The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted highly-rated contact hitter Gino Groover out of North Carolina State in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He was their second pick in the draft behind Tommy Troy.
He was signed soon to a bonus of $1,783,000 and started his professional baseball career. He played a week in the Arizona Complex League and then was sent straight to High-A to the Hillsboro Hops. He skipped Single-A Visalia entirely.
After a fairly good 23 game sample in 2023, the Diamondbacks had Groover start 2025 back at High-A. He started 2024 hot with six hits in four games before breaking his wrist and being forced to miss multiple months.
From April 11 to July 6, Groover was unable to play. He got into rehab work at the Complex League on July 6. Over 10 days, he got into eight games and proved he was healthy enough to play although he didn't hit all that well against inferior competition.
The 22-year-old was activated off of the Injured List on July 19, and was back in Hillsboro ready to play every day. Over the final 11 games of July, he hit just .222 as he was clearly working back into Opening Day form.
It was shaping up to be a potentially lost development season for Groover. However, then came August and he rediscovered his form at the plate and began to spray the ball around the field for power and average.
Despite being in an extremely tough offensive environment, Groover hit for average and annihilated the baseball in the Northwest League in August.
Over 25 games that month, he slugged for .533 with an average of .278 and an OPS of .917. He had 25 hits, five doubles, and six homers to go with 14 RBI. He was proving that High-A was no longer a challenge for him.
This was especially true when he had more walks (14) than strikeouts (11) and was doing all of this despite an unlucky BABIP of .257.
That's why it was no surprise that the Diamondbacks promoted Groover on September 1 to Double-A where he would spend the rest of the season with the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
His season in Hillsboro consisted of 40 games and he hit .272 with an .817 OPS. He had a wRC+ of 129 and had seven homers to go with 25 RBI.
His debut in Amarillo on September 1 was pretty much as great a debut as one player could have. He went 4-5 with a double and RBI as he showcased his ability to hit for average.
That continued over the final 12 games of the season as he hit .289 with a slug of .556 and an OPS of .916 thanks to three doubles and three home runs. He had 13 hits, five walks, and nine strikeouts.
In total at Amarillo over 13 games, he hit .340 with a 1.000 OPS. That's an impressive cup of coffee for a player two years younger than the average Double-A player. His wRC+ was an astonishing 178 with more than acceptable strikeout and walk rates of 16.4% and 9.1%, respectively.
Across the three levels that Groover played at in 2025, he played just 61 total games, basically just over two full months of a MLB calendar. He did well in those games, hitting .281 with an .841 OPS but he needed more at-bats.
That's why the organization had him play in the Arizona Fall League where he would be a critical part of the Championship-winning Salt River Rafters. Additionally, Groover was named one of the National League Fall Stars.
Groover got into 18 more games and saw 75 plate appearances and impress he did. He hit .339/.413/.354 with an OPS of .767. He had 22 hits, albeit just one extra base hit, a double, and drove in 11 runs. He walked eight times to only 13 strikeouts against top-level prospects across the league.
2025 Outlook
Now that he's reached Double-A, Gino Groover has a very tough goal that he wants to reach in 2025.
"I think my main goal, obviously, I'm a big dreamer. I would love to make it to the major leagues next year. Obviously, a full season under my belt. Go out there, ball, just do what I can, you know, be the player that I know I am and that the team knows I am. And just go out there, and make a statement for myself. "
In order to reach that goal, Groover will have to work on tapping into the power that he has as he's already a strong contact hitter with elite walk and strikeout rates. Now, it will be focusing on turning those singles into doubles.
Another facet that the Diamondbacks will be looking for from him is his defensive work. He's a work in progress at third base, his main position, and second base where the team has had him play occasionally.
The hope is that Groover can take over third base in 2026 at some point and become the team's franchise third baseman, but to do that, he must excel defensively as the D-backs are insistent on having a solid defensive infield especially under manager Torey Lovullo.
If he can do those two things, he could find himself in Chase Field come April 2026. He will start 2025 in Double-A and could reach Triple-A by the second half if he has a big first half in Amarillo. The sky is the limit for Groover.