D-backs Top 40 Prospects in 2024: No. 12 Cristian Mena
This article is part of a series reviewing the seasons of the top 40 prospects still in the Arizona Diamondbacks system as of the end of 2024.
Cristian Mena, Right-Handed Starting Pitcher, DOB: 12/21/2002, 6'2, 170
Acquired: From Chicago White Sox for Dominic Fletcher
Cristian Mena was acquired from the White Sox on February 3 where he immediately became an important depth minor league prospect for the D-backs starting rotation. Especially in Triple-A where the D-backs had limited near MLB-ready prospects in the starting rotation.
On March 10, he was optioned to Triple-A Reno where the expectation was that Mena would pitch the whole season. That's because the D-backs had plenty of MLB-caliber starting pitchers at the time.
Despite pitching in an extreme hitter-friendly environment, Mena excelled over his first 11 starts and 56 innings. He had a 3.70 ERA and opponents had just a .243 average. He walked 27 and struck out 59 as his breaking pitches, especially his curveball, shined brightly.
Only two of those 11 starts did he give up more than three runs and only one start did he give up more than four. It was a terrific start to the season for Mena.
Then, starting with his start on June 2, he ran into a string of difficult starts including giving up seven runs on June 2. Over the following five starts and 26.2 innings, Mena pitched to a 7.43 ERA as opponents hit .306 with a .903 OPS.
He gave up 34 hits, 11 walks, and struck out 30. The strikeouts were still coming, but his fastball was getting hit far too often as batters laid off his changeup and curveball, two elite pitches.
Then, due to the Diamondbacks having no one else to start on July 3 due to roster rules and the performance of Tommy Henry, they called up Mena to make his MLB debut against the vaunted Los Angeles Dodgers.
It was a major start with plenty on the line for both teams during a holiday period. Mena looked nervous and pitched nervous. Over three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two home runs, three walks, and struck out two.
It was not the debut that anyone anticipated but he did well enough to keep Arizona in the game and not let the score get out of hand. He limited them to four runs and that would be all that the Dodgers would score as they lost that game.
On July 4, the D-backs sent Mena back to Triple-A where he would finish out his season with the Reno Aces.
Over his final three starts with the Aces, he pitched excellently. Across those 13 innings, he had a 2.77 ERA and allowed one earned run or fewer in two of them. He walked eight but struck out 13 and did give up 16 hits.
Perhaps it was luck, but Mena managed to limit the earned runs despite porous defense behind him and a lot of walks.
On July 30, Mena was placed on the 7-Day IL and was later revealed to have a right forearm strain that knocked him out for the rest of the season. However, Mena did not require Mena surgery and is expected to be ready for Spring Training next year.
In total in 2024 with the Aces, Mena pitched 95.2 innings over 19 starts. He had a 4.61 ERA and a 5.31 FIP. He had a 4.62 xFIP. He struck out 102 and walked 46 with 15 homers given up.
He garnered ground balls at a career-high rate of 46.8% and allowed a career-low 26.6% fly-ball rate. His strikeout and walk rate were right in line with his career averages with 2024 being 9.60 and 4.33.
2025 Outlook
Mena's curveball lived up to the hype of a 60-level scouting grade and his slider looked every bit of a 55-grade while his changeup seemed to be better than a 50-grade. Regardless, all three of these pitches are above-average and MLB-caliber.
It was just his age-21 season and he can still potentially add a tick or two onto his 91-93 mph fastball that is only average. If he can increase the velocity to 94-95, he will have a vastly better chance of becoming a potential No.3 for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the starting rotation.
With that kind of arsenal that moves all over the strikezone, it will take time for Cristian Mena to harness his potential and develop. Expect him to repeat Triple-A in 2025 with the Aces. If he excels, don't be shocked if he gets some MLB playing time next year. The potential is quite high.
The key for 2025 for Mena will be to locate his pitches in the strikezone, improve his fastball, and control all of his pitches. If he can do that, he will be a regular mainstay in MLB rotations for the foreseeable future.