D-backs Top 40 Prospects in 2024: No. 32 Tytus Cissell
This article is part of a series reviewing the seasons of the top 40 prospects still in the Arizona Diamondbacks system as of the end of 2024.
Tytus Cissell S/R, SS, DOB 4/6/2006, 6'2, 185
Acquired: 4th Round Pick in 2024 MLB Draft, Signed for $800,0000
Tytus Cissell was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the 4th Round of the 2024 MLB Draft with pick 132 out of Francis Howell High School in Missouri. He was committed to joining Missouri prior to signing with Arizona for a well-above slot bonus of $800,000.
The slot value for that pick was just $535,800 which shows how much Arizona believes in Cissell and wanted him to be part of their organization by going so far above the expected bonus.
Cissell has yet to play professional baseball so this will be a review of his skills and attributes along with his projections for what he could become should it all pan out and he reach his ceiling.
Cissell has the potential to be a strong shortstop with a big right arm that can make all the throws needed from shortstop. On the 20-80 scouting grades, MLB.com gave him a 55 grade and his arm will only improve as he grows and develops.
His glove looks to be strong too and capable of making any play needed though the footwork might need a tad of work in order to become a Gold Glove caliber glove but MLB.com graded him out to a 50, an above-average grade.
His speed is the true calling card and Cissell should have no problem stealing a minimum of 20 bags for the next decade. He could even come close to 40 with his 60-grade speed on the bases along with an advanced running approach.
Cissell has great bat speed on his swings with his max speed reaching over 75 MPH which is considered a fast swing by MLB. This will enable to generate additional power but he will need to grow into his 6'2 frame as he bulks up. The power is there for 15-20 homers per year.
The contact ability is the tool that Cissell will have to work on the most in order to reach the Majors as it's just a 40 grade. His left-handed swing is better than his right-handed but the potential is there for him to be a viable switch-hitter, a lost art in today's MLB that's extremely valuable.
In his senior season at Francis Howell, Cissell hit .341 with 34 runs, 13 doubles, two triples, two homers, 29 RBI, and 37 stolen bases. As evidenced, he certainly has the speed to steal plenty of bases.
2025 Outlook
Tytus Cissell will be entering his first full professional baseball season in 2025 with a full Spring Training to start him off. He will be just 18 when he starts so it is expected that he will begin his career in the Arizona Complex League.
If he excels there and hits for average along with displaying key traits such as patience, pitch choice, and more, he could find himself in Single-A Visalia before the season is over. Demetrio Crisantes advanced to Single-A this year at just 19 years of age. Cissell could do so too.
The Arizona Diamondbacks might have made a home run pick with Cissell and him being ranked this high shows that he has a high ceiling despite being so young. He will have a great chance to break out and climb this prospect list next year.