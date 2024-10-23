D-backs Top 40 Prospects in 2024: No. 39 Ricardo Yan
This article is part of a series reviewing the seasons of the top 40 prospects still in the Arizona Diamondbacks system as of the end of 2024.
Ricardo Yan RHP, DOB 11/14/2002, 6'4", 180
Acquired: 2021 International Free Agent Signing.
Ricardo Yan is a tall, lanky right-hander with a low arm slot, similar in some ways to Ryan Thompson. Leaning on his low 90's sinker and sweeping slider combination, Yan rocketed from the Dominican Summer League as an 18 year old in 2021, all the way to High-A Hillsboro in just two seasons.
Yan threw 104 innings in 2023, and struck out 138 batters while posting a 3.65 ERA. Recording a 12.0 K/9 ratio against just 3.0 BB/9 put him squarely inside the Diamondbacks top 30 prospect list at the end of 2023.
Yan began the 2024 season back in Hillsboro with the hope he would continue to build upon his breakout 2023 season. Through his first six outings he posted a 2.70 ERA, but there were underlying signs of trouble. In his first 23 innings he walked 19 batters. Moreover, his velocity seemed to be down a tick or two.
Yan made three more starts, but walked 12 more batters in 13 innings, giving up eight earned runs as his ERA ballooned 3.68. At this point he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder injury, and shortly after moved to the 60-day IL, ending his season.
His final line in 36.2 innings was 2-3, 3.68 ERA, 5.14 FIP, 5.27 xFIP. His K/9 fell to 8.8/9 while his walk rate had soared to an untenable 7.6 BB/9
2025 Outlook
Yan was able to avoid surgery, and according to a Diamondbacks official, will begin his bullpen progression in January. Barring any setbacks, he will be ready to go by spring training 2025.
When he's right, he's very difficult to square up, and keeps the ball on the ground with a 1.88 GB/FB ratio. His career hits per nine ratio of 6.1, and home run per nine rate of 0.6 are evidence of just how difficult he is to hit.
Yan will be entering his age 22 season, and still has plenty of time to develop into a top tier arm. It will all hinge on the health of his shoulder, however.