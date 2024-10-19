D-backs Top 40 Prospects in 2024: No. 40 Jacob Steinmetz
This article is part of a series reviewing the seasons of the top 40 prospects still in the Arizona Diamondbacks system as of the end of 2024.
Jacob Steinmetz, RHP, DOB 7/19/2003, 6'6"/ 230
Acquired: 2021 Amateur Draft, 3rd round, 77 Overall from ELEV8 Baseball Academy. $500K signing bonus
Jacob Steinmetz is a tall, lanky right-hander that hails from Queens New York. He made history as the first ever Orthodox Jew drafted by a Major League Team.
Steinmetz pitched in the Arizona Complex League in 2021 and 2022. In spring of 2023 he had the honor of pitching for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic, notably striking out three major league players from the Dominican Republic team.
Steinmetz endured a rough 2023 as a 19 year old in Class-A Visalia, going 1-10 with a 6.19 ERA. The problem was mostly walks and command, as he issued 5.4/9 base on balls and frequently worked behind in the count.
Returned to Visalia for the 2024 season, things began to click. Making 10 starts for the Rawhide, he posted a 3.60 ERA. His K rate jumped to 10.6/9 and the walk rate fell to 3.1. He also enjoyed a very high ground ball rate of 50.4%
Steinmetz allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his 10 starts, with three poor outings inflating his ERA somewhat. His FIP (fielding independent pitching) was 3.31, indicating with a little luck his ERA could have been even lower.
After giving up just five runs in his final four starts with Visalia, covering 24 innings, he was promoted to the High-A Hillsboro Hops in mid June.
Steinmetz made 13 starts at the higher level, posting a 4.37 ERA and a 4.22 FIP. Not surprisingly the strikeout rate dropped to 8.4 and walk rate went up to 3.9. Consistency early on was the main culprit. He had seven starts where he allowed two runs or less, however, and from July 21 onwards posted a 3.25 ERA,
He finished his season on a high note, throwing five innings and allowing just one unearned run on three hits while striking out five batters.
Steinmetz throws primarily a low 90's fastball that can reach the mid 90's from time to time, along with a big curveball that's considered his best pitch, and a change up as well. He just turned 21 this past July, and there is still a chance he could add some velocity as his body fills out.
2025 Outlook
Steinmetz is likely to return to Hillsborough to start 2025, but don't expect him to stay there too long. With any measure of success the Diamondbacks could promote him mid season to Double-A Amarillo.
It should be noted that as an Orthodox Jew, Steinmetz follows his religion closely, including eating only Kosher foods, and walking to practice on Shabbat (Saturday's). The Diamondbacks have been extremely encouraging and accommodating to assist him whenever possible.
As we did not get an opportunity to interview Steinmetz directly this year, we recommend the following article from the Times of Israel: