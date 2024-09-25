Diamondbacks Announce Arizona Fall League Rosters
As the Arizona weather slowly begins to dip below the 100 degree marker, eyes begin to turn towards the Arizona Fall League. One of baseballs biggest off-season attractions in the valley is coming up quickly and rosters have been announced. On the list are some exciting names in the Arizona Diamondbacks' system.
The Arizona Fall League offers prospects extra playing time in a competitive environment after the minor league season concludes. It also gives players who missed time with injury a chance to make up for lost time. The latter of these applies heavily toa group of talented Diamondbacks prospects who lost significant time in 2024.
Diamondbacks Fall League Roster
Familiar faces for D-backs fans headline the roster, with some of the teams top prospects among the ranks.
Tommy Troy was selected #12 overall by the Diamondbacks in the 2023 draft out of Stanford where he played primarily as a shortstop. His professional tenure has not gotten off to the smoothest start, but after a move to second base full-time, and a return from a left hamstring strain, Troy should be prepared to show what he's got in the fall league.
Yu-Min Lin is also among the group of D-backs headliners who suffered injuries in 2024. His was more unconventional, suffering a facial fracture after taking a foul ball off the head early in the year. Still, Lin returned and looks to headline Arizona's pitching prospects entering 2025.
Gino Groover is the final of the top-ranked trio who missed time. His injury was a broken left wrist which sidelined him for a substantial part of the year. He is coming into the Fall League with serious momentum though, having gone 17 for 50 with 3 home runs to end his year in Amarillo, including a 178 wRC+ with the Sod Poodles.
Other names on the roster include OF Kristian Robinson, RHP Dylan Ray, LHP Phillip Abner, RHP Kyle Amendt, and RHP Alfred Morillo.
A noteable name who is not participating is star shortstop prospect Jordan Lawlar. Lawlar is the top ranked prospect in the Diamondbacks' system, having made his MLB debut with the club in 2023, and was primed to take a step further into the big leagues in 2024 before injuries ruined his season.
Still Lawlar made a strong return to the minor leagues, and will set himself up for 2025 where he will undoubtedly return to the big leagues once again.
His omission from the Arizona Fall league roster is simply because he will instead be in the Domincan Republic, playing for the two-time national campion Tigres del Licey.
For more prospect updates, and D-backs news make sure to stay tuned to all things Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI as we provide you with up to date news on the ball club.