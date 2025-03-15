Diamondbacks' First-Round Draft Pick Talks Transition to Pro Ball
Arizona Diamondbacks' 2024 first-round Draft pick Slade Caldwell is getting his first taste of an MLB-caliber environment this Spring Training, and he's ready to get started in affiliated ball this season.
Caldwell was taken 29th overall in the 2024 Draft. As a diminutive left-handed hitting outfielder, it makes sense that GM Mike Hazen and the Diamondbacks liked what they saw out of Caldwell, with several other players of that archetype seeing plenty of success across both the major league club and minor league system.
Caldwell was drafted out of Valley View High School in Arkansas, but didn't get a chance to join the Arizona Complex League rookie ball team. Instead, he worked his way through extended league games to get into real-game action upon his signing with Arizona.
But he's finally seeing a bigger challenge this spring, participating in his first Spring Training. Caldwell caught up with reporters, including Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers on Friday. He spoke on his experience thus far.
"It's going great right now. It's been an awesome experience, my first Spring Training....Just really having to slow the game down because major league baseball is sped up so much with the pitch clock and everything. And I like to be everywhere at once, so just grounding myself," Caldwell said.
"Definitely just getting the reps in. It's a lot more coming at you as a high school kid coming out of high school and going into pro ball, there are a lot of different variables... Just being able to slow it down, take it day by day, and just come to the ballpark every day and bring your best of what you have."
Caldwell said he's had to make some adjustments to his swing to account for the increased speed and major-league caliber stuff that he's faced in the Cactus League.
"Swing feels great, I made a few adjustments, trying to catch up to some velocity, and just really staying on the fastball," he said. "Just getting your timing early, and it starts in the dugout, and then getting to the on-deck circle, and then into your at-bat."
And that process will be a journey for the 18-year-old. He's only seen four plate appearances in big league Spring Training so far, and has struck out three times while working a walk once. He has yet to record his first base hit, but an upbeat Caldwell didn't seem to be concerned with his early results just yet.
He said he's drawn on the advice of some of the other D-backs' outfielders. Caldwell noted his admiration for the two more experienced outfielders' ability to play in the tough environment of the major leagues.
"I picked with Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas, and they've just been great role models for me in how they go out there and play every game in the big league stadium. They're under a microscope, so just how they play the game."
On Friday, Caldwell played in the D-backs' Spring Breakout game, highlighting top prospects across MLB. Arizona's prospects faced off against the Kansas City Royals' prospects. Caldwell said it was "a great honor," to get the opportunity to play in the Spring Breakout game and compete with other high-end prospects in an increasingly intense environment at Salt River Fields.
But for now, Caldwell is simply focused on what's in front of him. He's eager to begin his season in Low-A Visalia and get his journey through the minor leagues started.
"I have all my expectations throughout this year, but I really just want to start in Visalia and get my feet wet, and go compete out there with the Low-A guys, and be the best teammate, best player I can be in that affiliate," Caldwell said.