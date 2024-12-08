D-backs Top 40 Prospects in 2024: No. 2 Slade Caldwell
This article is part of a series reviewing the seasons of the top 40 prospects still in the Arizona Diamondbacks system as of the end of 2024.
Slade Caldwell LHB, Centerfielder, DOB: 6/18/2006, 5'9" 182
Acquired: First round, 29th overall pick of the 2024 amateur draft
Slade Caldwell was drafted out of Valley View High School in Arkansas. The two time Gatorade player of the year signed for $3,087,000, just about $42,000 over slot.
It's been said the Diamondbacks have a "type," and Caldwell is another in a line of athletic, but smaller left-hand hitting outfielders they have taken in the draft. This is a value trough that the organization has had little hesitation returning to. Recent examples include players such as Daulton Varsho, Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Dominic Fletcher, and international signee Jorge Barrosa.
Scouting Director Ian Rebhan explained why they took Caldwell the night of the draft.
"Just a really dynamic player that can impact the ball on both sides. He's super athletic. We think he can really hit. He showed us power... Scouted him all throughout the summer circuit so really happy to get Slade."
"I think he's going to be a dynamic player. I think he's a catalyst," Rebhan continued, " I think he's one of those of players that makes your offense go and plays really good defense."
The gushing descriptions of Caldwell from the MLB staff on draft night were similar. He is dynamic, explosive, athletic, and incredibly strong.
Caldwell has a chiseled physique that would make the cast of the movie 300 jealous. It's been questioned how much power upside he might have as his body is already fully developed and filled out. But it is our view that this player with the incredible hit tool will learn the necessary techniques to lift and carry the baseball.
Caldwell did not get to play in any complex league games in 2024, and spent the remainder of the summer at the Diamondbacks' continuation camp. Reports were that he showed some pop in those games, but there are no records kept for public consumption.
Already considered a strong defender, there is little doubt that he will be able to remain in center field. He's also a burner with a 65 run grade. Caldwell's only real weakness is his throwing arm, which is considered average at best.
2025 Outlook
Look for Caldwell to begin the year in the Arizona Complex league, but transition relatively quickly to affiliated ball with the Class-A Visalia rawhide before mid-season.
Our ranking at Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI is a bit higher than most other sites, as we're big believers in his hit tool and power upside. We expect him to be a fast mover who could reach the majors by 2027, perhaps as early as opening day. Watch this space.