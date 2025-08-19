Diamondbacks' Exciting Top Draft Pick to Make Pro Debut
On Tuesday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 first-round draft selection will make his professional debut, joining Arizona's affiliates for the first time.
Shortstop Kayson Cunningham, taken 18th overall by the D-backs in the first round of this year's draft, will report to the Low-A Visalia Rawhide and make his first professional appearance with the organization.
Cunningham, 19, was one of the best pure hitting prospects in the 2025 Draft. Cunningham features 60-grade hit and run tools, a solid fielding profile, and a sneaky level of unexpected power.
He's on the smaller end, coming in at 5-foot-10, but has a mature approach and work ethic that stood out to the Diamondbacks.
Famously, Cunningham asked to hit off a Trajekt Machine-simulated Paul Skenes while working out for Arizona pre-draft. He crushed a 114 MPH homer off that simulation.
"I've always been able to hit," Cunningham said in a press conference following the Draft.
"My bat-to-ball is second to none. I've always had that in my bag. ... "I see myself as playing with all the guys that are 6-foot-2. There's really nothing that they do that I can't. I play with a lot of energy, really fast. And so that brings a lot of good to my toolset."
Diamondbacks' scouting director Ian Rebhan raved about Cunningham, noting how happy Arizona was that he fell to them at 18 overall.
"I think our process and the amount of times we saw him and his track record of hitting and just getting to know him and his family, and the person, and the player was really what led us to take him," Rebhan said.
"I got my steps in [during the first round], I guess. I'll say at that pace in there waiting for that one. We are extremely happy that he got to our pick and couldn't be more thrilled."
Cunningham was a standout at Lady Bird Johnson High School in San Antonio, Texas. As a younger prospect, he'll have a lengthier path to the major leagues, but a strong showing in his limited Low-A action could help get him on a fast track.
The Diamondbacks already have a franchise shortstop, and a good one at that. Geraldo Perdomo just signed a four-year extension, and is still only 25 years old.
That means Cunningham may project as a second baseman at the major league level. Regardless, there's a dormant power lying in his bat, and his approach is not dissimilar to Perdomo's.
Arizona's top draft pick will begin his professional career at 6:35 p.m. with the Rawhide, facing off against the Inland Empire 66ers.