Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar Goes Deep In Reno Loss
The Arizona Diamondbacks' four minor league clubs combined for a 1-3 record on Tuesday night. Below is all the action:
Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League Affiliate Results
Triple-A: Reno Aces 3, El Paso Chihuahuas 4
The Aces held a 3-1 lead heading into the ninth inning, but left-hand reliever Andrew Saalfrank issued a one-out single, a walk, and an eventual walk-off three-run homer, blowing his first save since his return from suspension. It also marked the first Triple-A runs he's surrendered in four appearances.
The Aces' offense was somewhat lackluster, stranding eight and going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Jordan Lawlar crushed a solo homer in the first inning to open the scoring — his tenth of the season. His Triple-A OPS has surpassed 1.000 on the season.
Trey Mancini went 3-for-4 with a homer, and A.J. Vukovich clubbed a third solo shot of the night. Those three homers would account for the only Reno runs.
Starter Casey Kelly went six innings. He allowed four hits and walked four, but managed to hold El Paso to one run. Kyle Nelson tossed a scoreless eighth inning before the game was spoiled by Saalfrank.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 1, Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7
The Sod Poodles were bested in nearly every facet of the game. Though they did record seven base hits, they went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine.
Kristian Robinson had a solid night, going 2-for-5 with a run scored. Kevin Graham and Manuel Pena each doubled and Cristian Cerda went 2-for-4. Outside those efforts, there wasn't much to note from Amarillo's performance.
Starter Roman Angelo surrendered four runs on eight base hits, and Gerardo Gutierrez gave up three more. The Sod Poodles never had the lead, and outside of Pena's RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third, Amarillo never put up much of a fight.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 2, Tri-City Dust Devils 3
The Hops were walked off in a tough-fought contest. Though their pitching was mostly solid, their offense could not come away with the big knock. They went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 batters.
Top outfield prospect Slade Caldwell went 1-for-3 with two walks. Ryan Waldschmidt had a base hit, and Angel Ortiz went 2-for-3 with a walk.
In the ninth inning, Caldwell worked his second walk and stole second base. He advanced to third on a groundout, but was stranded. That set the scene for reliever Joangel Gonzalez (in his second inning of work), to allow a walk, single and walk-off RBI double, all withour recording an out.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 4, Fresno Grizzlies 0
The Rawhide got a masterful performance out of their pitching staff, as starter Denny Larrondo spun six hitless innings. He struck out eight batters, and his lone baserunner was a walk in the very first inning. He set down 16 straight after that walk.
His bullpen kept the shutout intact with three scoreless innings, holding on to a 4-0 lead.
Visalia's hitters went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position, but did just enough to hold up an excellent pitching night. Yerald Nin was 2-for-3 with a walk, Yassel Soler knocked in two runs and Ruben Santana crushed a solo homer. A double off the bat of Adrian Rodriguez was the only extra-base hit to not leave the yard.