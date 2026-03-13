Insider Names 2 Diamondbacks Breakout Candidates

The Arizona Diamondbacks have many young players looking to prove themselves in the upcoming season, but two in particular could end up being in line for strong, career-shaping seasons in 2026.

A recent article from ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel broke down the top breakout candidate on each MLB roster. For the Diamondbacks, McDaniel was torn between two: outfielder Alek Thomas and INF/OF Jordan Lawlar — both of whom are having exceptional springs.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Thomas, Lawlar Named Breakout Candidates

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Lawlar and Thomas have long tantalized with their tools and prospect status, but they haven't quite broken through for extended periods at the big league level just yet. They are hot this spring and slated to start the season as Arizona's primary center and left fielder, respectively," McDaniel writes.

"Both could perform well enough to hold on to a spot in the lineup when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returns, too. IF Tommy Troy doesn't have a clear path to playing time but is another D-backs hitter who could stand out if a chance emerges."

Both players are certainly entering critical seasons. Lawlar, in particular, needs to find a way to stick at the major league level. What he has shown so far at the plate in Cactus League play has been encouraging, albeit in a small sample size, and against mostly lower-end pitching.

Lawlar is hitting .323/.432/.742 with four homers and a double in spring training. He's played overall solid defense in center field — a new position for the former No. 1 prospect — with only one major misstep on the defensive side to speak of.

He's been hitting the ball hard and has done damage to same-handed off-speed pitching, which was an area in which he needed to showcase growth ahead of 2026.

Thomas, meanwhile, has been absent from major league camp while representing Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. Thomas is healthy, and has been working on reducing his leg-kick in hopes of improving his hitting results.

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So far, it's looked as if that has been working. He hit .375/.444/.625 in his limited Cactus League action and slashed .267/.313/.467 with a two-run homer for Mexico in the WBC.

Both players have displayed promising results this spring, though both would do well to reduce some of their swing-and-miss.

Lawlar, who is long-past the tempered expectations that come with prospect status, has plenty to prove, while Thomas is hoping to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2025.