Diamondbacks Minor League Affiliates Continue Crushing the Ball
The Arizona Diamondbacks minor league affliates took three of their four contests played, with big offense once again being the theme of the night.
Triple-A Reno Aces 8, Albuquerque 7
Trey Mancini hit a two run single in the eighth and Scott McGough threw two scoreless innings to close out the come from behind win. Jordan Lawlar and Jake McCarthy each had two hit games and scored two runs.
The offensive star of the night for the Aces was A.J. Vukovich. He hit an opposite-field line drive homer to drive in Blaze Alexander in the third inning. He later drove in Alexander again with a base hit in the fifth as he tallied a three-hit night with three RBI.
Double-A San Antonio Missions 13, Amarillo Sod Poodles 11
Kristian Robinson smashed a two-run homer among his three hits, and drove in four runs in the loss. He also had an RBI double in extra innings. He's now batting .274 with a 1.005 OPS. Somewhat the forgotten man, Robinson has four homers in 62 at bats and has drawn 12 walks. Strikeouts continue to be an issue, however, as he's been punched out 26 times.
Catcher Christian Cerda continued his hot hitting with two hits, including an RBI double. He's batting .320 with a .960 OPS. Spencer Giesting got knocked around for five runs on nine hits in five innings. He still has a 3.80 ERA on the season however.
High-A Hillsboro Hops 10, Tri-City Dust Devils 6
Daniel Eagen had an immaculate inning to start the game, and later worked through some control issues to throw five impressive innings. He allowed one run on three hits, four walks and a homer while striking out seven batters. His signature curveball did most of the heavy lifting when it came to swing-and-miss. He has a 3.44 ERA and a .246 B.A. against in 18.1 innings.
Demetrio Crisantes had two hits and two RBI and Ryan Waldschmidt also had two hits and an RBI, but was removed mid-game for a pinch-hitter for undisclosed reasons. Jansel Luis and Angel Ortiz both hit homers, as the Hops rapped out 13 hits.
Class A Visalia Rawhide 7, Lake Elsinore Storm 2
Lorenzo Encarnacion gave up two runs on four hits in the first inning, but then no runs on four hits over the next four innings to pick up the win. He walked just one batter and struck out six. His record is now 2-0 with a 4.26 ERA
Slumping Ruben Santana (.154 B.A.) might have got untracked with a three-run blast in the top of the first inning. Third Baseman Adrian Rodriguez had two hits and an RBI, raising his average to .256. The Visalia offense was helped by four errors from the Storm, as three of the seven runs scored were unearned.