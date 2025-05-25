Diamondbacks Move Diaz to Complex, Amendt to Injured List
On Friday, the Diamondbacks made a couple of roster moves concerning pitching prospects with Triple-A Reno. Right-hander Yilber Díaz was reassigned to the ACL D-backs and Kyle Amendt was placed on the 7-day injured list.
The possibility of Díaz being sent back to the complex was mentioned in a previous article highlighting prospects who have struggled in 2025. Walks have been a major issue, as he's issued 31 of them in 30 innings with Reno. That averages out to 9.30 per nine innings and an overall walk rate of 21.2%. He's walked at least five hitters in each of his last four starts, 21 in total.
The inability to throw strikes not only threatens to stall out Díaz's development as a starting pitcher but also hurts his chances of getting another big league opportunity. The Diamondbacks will be hoping some time in the complex, where he can focus on his mechanics without the pressures of competing, can help alleviate the control issues.
It's a tough blow to the starting pitching depth of the organization, as Diaz was being counted on to provide at least some major league innings in 2025. In fact he had already been called up once this year getting into one game. That did not go well, as he allowed three runs on four hits and three walks in three innings.
Diaz entered the season as the highest ranked starting pitching prospect in the organization by Arizona Diamondbacks On SI, and ranked sixth overall. Baseball America, also had him ranked third.
With Eduardo Rodriguez on the injured list and Ryne Nelson pushed back into the rotation, the next men on the depth chart if the team needs a starter would be Cristian Mena or Tommy Henry.
Amendt's season has played out differently. In his first 13 appearances, the right-hander was looking like a midseason call-up candidate with a 1.00 ERA and an impressive 24/8 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 18 innings.
However, the last five appearances have been rough. He's given up runs in three of them, a total of eight runs in four innings. His control has disappeared, with eight walks and nine strikeouts over that stretch, and his ERA has bloated up to 3.66. His last outing was an unmitigated disaster, as he surrendered four runs on one hit and three walks in two-thirds of an inning, in which a 6-2 lead evaporated.
With no knowledge of the injury and its extent, it's unclear when Amendt will return to the mound for Reno.