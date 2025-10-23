D-backs Outfield Prospect Has Electric 2-Homer Game
On Thursday, one of the Arizona Diamondbacks' outfield prospects put forward an incredible performance in the Arizona Fall League.
In what would eventually shape into a 16-6 Salt River Rafters win over the Glendale Desert Dogs, D-backs outfield prospect Jack Hurley had an unbelievable 4-for-5 game.
In fact, he nearly hit for the cycle.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jack Hurley Has Two-Homer Game
Hurley came into Thursday's contest hitting just .105 thus far in the Fall League. He'd been struggling, to say the least. That changed quite quickly Thursday afternoon.
Batting seventh in the order as the DH, Hurley got his day started with an RBI double in the second inning, as the Rafters faced a 4-1 deficit. His first knock of the day was a 104 MPH line drive.
The Rafters would bat around, allowing Hurley to come up to the plate with bases loaded and two outs. In his second plate appearance of the inning, Hurley laced a 107.6 MPH ball to right center, narrowly missing a homer — instead, he earned a bases-clearing triple.
As the offensive onslaught continued, Hurley would get three more plate appearances. He struck out in the fifth, but crushed a two-run homer in the seventh. This one went 435 feet, 106.6 MPH off the bat.
Sitting just a mere single away from the cycle, Hurley got another opportunity in the eighth.
With two outs and a runner on, he did come away with a hit — but it went over the fence, for his second two-run homer of the game. It went 397 feet, and was his only ball in play that did not eclipse 100 MPH, at 99.3 off the bat.
Hurley accounted for 13 total bases. He recorded eight of Salt River's 16 runs. His Fall League average is suddenly .250, and his OPS is 1.046.
The left-handed-hitting outfielder spent the first portion of the 2025 season on the development list in the Arizona Complex League, but eventually found his way back to Double-A Amarillo.
There, he hit .218/.273/.370 with seven homers. He still has a way to go, but appears to be finding his power, at least, in the Fall League.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks Fall League Action
Not to be forgotten, D-backs' No. 12 prospect and infielder Jansel Luis had a successful day for the Rafters, as well.
Luis went 2-for-4 at the plate with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. He also stole three bases on the day, scoring on a throwing error just following his third successful swipe.
No D-backs pitchers appeared in Thursday's game for the Rafters.