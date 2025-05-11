Diamondbacks Pitching Prospect Dylan Ray is Coming on Strong
The highlight of the Arizona Diamondbacks minor league action from Saturday night came out of Amarillo Texas, with a dominant pitching performance.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles 5, Tulsa Drillers 1
Dylan Ray followed up a spectacular outing in his last start, which won him Texas League player of the week, with an almost equally dominant outing Saturday.
Ray hurled six scoreless innings, giving up just five harmless singles, walked only one and struck out seven batters. He threw 95 pitches, a whopping 67 for strikes. Ray also picked off a batter in the second inning, and got a pickoff caught stealing in the fifth.
Ray has now thrown 12 straight scoreless innings and lowered his season ERA to 4.31 after a tough start to 2025.
Caleb Roberts singled and advanced to third on a wild pickoff attempt, and scored on a sacrifice fly. That was all the scoring until the fifith inning, when Andy Weber stroked a two-run homer, his third of the year.
Kristian Robinson hit a two-run blast in the seventh to increase the cushion for the Sod Poodles. It was his seventh homer of the year, upping his OPS to 1.030. That's the second highest in the league. Robinson has gotten his strikeout rate down to 28.8%, compared to 36% last year.
Triple-A Reno Aces 10, Las Vegas Aviators 9
It was a night for the veterans in Reno. Catcher Aramis Garcia belted his seventh homer of the year, a three-run shot in the fifth inning. The 32 year old Florida native homered for the second consecutive game, and fifth time in his last seven. For the season he's batting .258/.465/.629, 1.094 OPS in 86 plate apperances. In 327 MLB PA he has a .211 B.A. with a .527 OPS
Ildemaro Vargas hit his fifth homer of the year and Konor Kaiser drove his third. First Baseman Trey Mancini went 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run.
Jake McCarthy went 1-for-4, scored a run and had one RBI. His batting average is "down" to .387 after going 4-for-16 in his last four games. He started off his Triple-A stint by going 20-for 46, .435 through his first 11 games.
Jordan Lawlar went 1-for-4 and scored a run. He's batting 5-for-32, .156 in his last seven games after batting .385 through his first 29 games. He still has a .336/.411/.584 triples slash. His .995 OPS still ranks third in the PCL however, and there is only one other player under the age of 25 on that leaderboard.
High-A Eugene Emeralds 8, Hillsboro Hops 2
It was a quiet day on offense for the Hops. Druw Jones and Ryan Waldschmidt both doubled in the first inning, and Kenny Castillo drove in Waldschmidt with a base hit. That was all the scoring for Hillsboro however.
Demetrio Crisantes and Kenny Castillo each had errors, leading to two unearned runs for Hops pitchers.
Class-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 6, Visalia Rawhide 2
It was another quiet game on offense in the lower minors. Slade Caldwell cooled off with a Golden Sombrero, going 0-4 with four strikeouts. Visalia only mustered three hits on the day, two by catcher Alberto Barriga.
Starter Wilkin Paredes went five innings, but gave up four runs. His ERA is now 4.18 on the season.