Diamondbacks Pitching Prospect Dylan Ray Solid in Aces Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks minor league affiliates split four games on Saturday night.
Triple-A Reno Aces 10, Salt Lake Bees 4
Dylan Ray went 6.1 innings, allowing four runs on five hits, one walk, while striking out six to get the win. He pitched much better than his line indicated. He was extremely efficient, needing just 75 pitches, 53 for strikes to pitch into the seventh inning.
Back to back solo homers in the second put Ray in a 2-0 hole but he settled in to record scoreless frames for the next four innings. A walk and a triple chased him with one out in the seventh inning, with the inherited runner scoring on a groundout against Kyle Nelson.
Ray credited his defense for several outstanding plays, but he attacked the zone all night, something you have to do in the Pacific Coast League with the knowledge that sometimes the ball is just going to get hit.
The offense got to work mid-game, scoring three runs in each of the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. All of that damage came against Salt Lake Starter Brett Kerry. Tristin English started the barrage off with a three-run homer in the fourth, his seventh of the year.
Andy Weber hit a two-run homer in the sixth, part of a three-hit night for him. That was followed immediately by A.J. Vukovich's solo shot. Aramis Garcia, who was DFA'd last week, is back with the Aces, and he had two hits, as did Jorge Barrosa and Connor Kaiser.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles 4, Arkansas Travelers 9
Roman Angelo got bounced from this game in the second inning, getting charged with four runs on six hits, a walk, and a hit batter while recording just five outs. The bullpen gave up five more runs over the next five innings to put the game out of reach.
One bright spot was first baseman Manuel Pena, who had three hits, including his seventh homer of the year, all batting out of the leadoff spot. Still young for his level, the 21-year old is now batting .270 with a .711 OPS, which works out to a 96 wRC+, just shy of league average.
High-A Hillsboro Hops 10, Spokane Indians 9
The Hops finally snapped a 10 game losing streaking with a come from behind victory over Spokane. Trailing 8-5 heading to the bottom of the sixth, the Hops batted around to score five runs, taking a lead they would not relinquish.
Junior Franco hit two homers, a two-run shot in the second, and a leadoff blast in that sixth inning to get it started. Slade Caldwell broke out of a slump with two hits and a walk, scoring two runs at the top of the lineup. Anderson Rojas had a three-hit night, driving in one and scoring two.
The Yordin Chalas starter conversion continues to be a bumpy one. He lasted three innings, throwing 66 pitches, 39 for strikes. He struck out six, but gave up four runs on six hits and two walks. He has not pitched more than four innings in any outing.
The goal for the Diamondbacks is primarily to get Chalas using his entire repertoire, rather than just reyling on his 97 MPH fastball. Pitching multiple innings as a starter also accelerates his development by getting him more innings. It would not be surprising to see Chalas converted back into a reliever a some point in the future. You can read a more detailed breakdown of the organizations thoughts on Chalas at the link below.
Related Content: Converting Reliever Prospect Yordin Chalas to a Starter
Class-A Visalia Rawhide 7, Inland Empire 66'ers 10
Visalia had a 5-4 lead heading into the seventh, but a rough outing from Ryan Bruno resulted in five runs for the 66'ers. A ninth inning rally fell short for the Rawhide.
19-year old Yerald Nin had a three-hit game, including a double and a triple, while driving in three runs. That got his batting average back up to .252 and OBP to .341.
REHAB NOTE
Adrian Del Castillo, who is rehabbing from a back injury, caught all nine innings Saturday in the Arizona Complex League. He also collected a hit and two walks in four trips to the plate. Expect to see him back in Reno very soon.