D-backs Pitching Prospect Has Another Lopsided Start
One of the Arizona Diamondbacks' more exciting young starting pitching prospects suffered another difficult outing on Friday afternoon in the Arizona Fall League.
Right-hander David Hagaman, one of the returns in the trade that sent Merrill Kelly to the Texas Rangers, has hit a couple of bumps in his fall league action.
On Friday, he was only able to record two outs — both strikeouts — while walking three batters and allowing a base hit. However, he was still able to escape with just one earned run on his line, raising his Fall League ERA to 4.26, with nine strikeouts in 6.1 innings.
The Salt River Rafters ended up losing 5-4 in the 10th inning, after squandering a 3-2 lead in the eighth.
With that said, the Fall League is hardly the place to overreact to results — both positive and negative.
Hagaman is still only 22, and had an excellent short stint in High-A Hillsboro, pitching to a 3.15 ERA over five starts. The swing-and-miss ability is clearly there, with 27 strikeouts over just 20 innings.
That strikeout ability has presented itself in the Fall League as well, even if he's struggled with his command.
"It's been a blessing to be with the Rangers and now with the Diamondbacks," Hagaman told Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers in a recent interview.
"I've had a lot of fun [in Arizona]. The guys are super awesome and super open to all my ideas. And I'm open to their ideas."
Hagaman has plenty of time to see the results improve — the Fall League is mainly about gaining experience through live-game reps.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks in the Arizona Fall League
In addition to Hagaman, right-handed flamethrower Drey Jameson tossed 1.1 impressive scoreless innings, allowing a double and a walk.
Jameson did not strike out any batters, but he did top out at 99.7 MPH on his four-seam fastball. His Fall League ERA is 6.35, inflated by one blowup outing.
Right-hander Kyle Amendt turned in a scoreless inning of his own. He walked two batters, but struck out a pair and did not allow a base hit. His ERA lowers to 8.31.
Outfielder Jack Hurley, after crushing two impressive home runs and falling a single shy of the cycle on Thursday, went 1-for-5 with a single, but no strikeouts.
Infielder Jansel Luis followed up his own multi-hit game with another. He went 2-for-4 on the day and knocked in a run. His average raises to .269. Catcher Kenny Castillo went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.