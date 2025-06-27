Diamondbacks Prospects Melendez, Sims Deliver in Extras for Amarillo
An exciting 11th-inning walk-off win in Double-A, a come-from-behind victory in High-A, and an outstanding pitching effort in the Arizona Complex League highlighted the Arizona Diamondbacks' affiliated minor league slate on Thursday night.
Diamondbacks Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles
The Diamondbacks Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles recorded an exciting 4-3 walk-off win in the 11th inning against the Arkansas Travelers. Box Score.
Ivan Melendez fought off a 95 MPH fastball up and in on his hands, fisting it out into right-center fielder to score ghost runner Ryan Waldschmidt for the winning run. Melendez also had a double in the game. He's now batting .245 with a .852 OPS after a slow start to his season.
Landon Sims pitched scoreless frames in both the 10th and 11th, denying the Travelers efforts to get the ghost runner home. A two-out infield single in the 10th only pushed the runner to third, and Sims got a fly out to escape the jam.
Sims' Houdini act went up a level in the 10th. He walked a batter, but a soft single into center was hit too shallow to score the runner from second. With the bases loaded, Sims struck out the next batter, and then got a ground ball double play on a 3-2 pitch. The two scoreless innings lowered his ERA to 4.18.
Hayden Durke pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out two. After giving up three runs in his second game after promotion, he's thrown six straight scoreless outings with nine strikeouts. His Double-A ERA is now 3.52.
Diamondbacks Triple-A Reno Aces
In other affiliate action, the Reno Aces got rocked by the Salt Bees, 14-3. Cesar Gomez gave up seven runs in five innings, and the Bees tacked on seven more against Taylor Rashi and Jake Rice.
Nicky Lopez had a double, a triple, and an RBI for Reno. Jorge Barrosa and Tristin English each had two hits and one RBI.
Diamondbacks High-A Hillsboro Hops
The Hillsboro Hops lost to the Spokane Indians 12-2. Daniel Eagen had a disastrous second inning, giving up seven runs. Eagen loaded the bases with two outs and then made a throwing error, allowing two runs to score. A double, single, homer, and another single followed before Eagen was lifted with two outs in the inning. Due to his error coming with two outs, all seven runs in the inning were unearned.
Diamondbacks Class-A Visalia Rawhide
The Visalia Rawhide scored a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Inland Empire 66'ers. Down 3-0 after three, they scored one in the fourth, one in the seventh, and three in the eighth to take the lead. It was catcher Alberto Barriga's two-RBI knock that put the Rawhide ahead.
Adonys Perez threw five innngs, giving up all three runs. Sandro Santana pitched three scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win. His ERA is now down to a sparkling 1.93 in 14 innings since getting promoted to Visalia. He had previously thrown 11.1 scoreless innings in Rookie ball in the ACL.
Diamondbacks Rookie Ball Arizona Complex League
On Tuesday we highlight Taiwanese pitcher Chung-Hsiang Huang with a scouting report from Chris Slivka, the D-backs' Director of Player Development.
On Thursday night Huang threw six impressive shutout innings, giving up 2 hits, striking out seven, and didn't walk a batter. The D-backs beat the Mariners 3-0.
J.D. Dix, playing second base, had two hits and scored two runs. He's batting .338 with a .906 OPS in his first taste of pro ball. DH Carlos Virahonda had two hits and drove in two runs. He's batting .337 with a .910 OPS.