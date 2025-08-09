Diamondbacks' Rising Prospect Throws Most Stunning Performance Yet
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a serious rising star in their farm system. Right-handed pitching prospect Daniel Eagen continues to light up his competition, delivering ace performance after ace performance for the Hillsboro Hops.
But on Friday, Eagen dominated in his most stunning performance to date, pitching six brilliant no-hit innings against the Vancouver Canadians.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Pitching Prospect Pitches Six-inning No-Hitter
Eagen was named the Northwest League pitcher of the month for the second time on August 6, and followed it up with even more brilliance.
Somehow, Friday wouldn't signify Eagen's first no-hit outing of the season. Or his second.
Just a handful of starts prior on July 10, Eagen pitched six no-hit innings, walking three and striking out six.
But on Friday, Eagen dialed it up to a whole different level. The right-hander once again spun six no-hit frames, but allowed only one baserunner (a walk) and punched out an astounding 10 batters.
That heroism dropped Eagen's already-excellent ERA even further, as that number now sits at 2.68 over 18 starts (90.2 innings) in Hillsboro.
Eagen was picked in the third round of the 2024 Draft, and has immediately stepped into excellence in his first season of pro ball.
The Hops scored just three runs, but that was enough, as Eagen's bullpen allowed only one run over three innings to finish out his masterpiece. Infielder Jansel Luis doubled twice and scored two runs.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League Action
The Triple-A Reno Aces lost 7-0 to the Tacoma Rainiers. It was a tough night for Reno's pitching staff in general, as left-hander Kohl Drake was knocked around for 12 hits and seven runs over 4.1 innings.
Drake was the primary return in the Merrill Kelly trade, and will have to adjust to the PCL environment after a solid debut.
The Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles rapped out 10 hits for a 7-2 victory over Midland. Shortstop Jose Fernandez went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI.
First baseman Ben McLaughlin went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Right-hand starter Jimmy Endersby pitched 6.2 innings with just one earned run and six strikeouts despite allowing nine hits.
The Class-A Visalia Rawhide fell 5-1 to San Jose in a rough offensive game. DH Yassel Soler's solo homer was the only highlight of the night, as the Rawhide managed just five hits and one walk while striking out 11 times.