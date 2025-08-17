Inside The Diamondbacks

D-backs' Top Outfield Prospect Has Second Stunning 2-Homer Game

The Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 2 prospect crushed two homers for the second time in three games.

Jun 8, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (21) steals third base during the seventh inning against the Oregon State Beavers at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, Arizona Diamondbacks' outfield prospect Ryan Waldschmidt delivered his second multi-homer performance in his last three games.

Just two games prior, Waldschmidt had a breakout game with Double-A Amarillo. Though it had been somewhat of a struggle at the plate for him since earning his mid-season promotion, it would appear the 22-year-old is beginning to find his swing at the next level.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt Has Another Two-Homer Game

On Saturday night, Waldschmidt crushed a solo homer in his first at-bat of the night. He singled in the seventh, then followed up in the ninth inning with a second homer.

Waldschmidt finished 3-for-5 on the night — his fourth straight multi-hit game and third straight game with a homer. He has five homers and nine RBI in his last three games.

At the end of July, Waldschmidt was slashing .229/.344/.352. Though he was still working walks and limiting strikeouts, he was struggling to make solid contact.

So far in August, he's slashing .388/.516/.755, walking 11 times against only nine strikeouts. He's raised his season average all the way to .279 with this hot stretch.

Waldschmidt has a high ceiling with an excellent eye. If the power is beginning to come around, he may find himself in Reno sooner than later.

Waldschmidt's two-homer game wasn't the only exceptional performance in Amarillo Saturday night, however.

D-backs' No. 12 prospect LuJames Groover had an impressive 5-for-5 night at the plate, one double and four singles. Groover is now hitting .298 with an .805 OPS in Double-A.

Unfortunately, a poor night of pitching from the Sod Poodles sent them to a 10-4 loss, but not for lack of performance by Waldschmidt, Groover and the top of Amarillo's order.

Other Diamondbacks' Minor League Action

The Triple-A Reno Aces fell 8-5 Saturday. Rehabbing major leaguers Ildemaro Vargas, Gabriel Moreno and Pavin Smith each had a good night, however. Vargas singled and walked, Moreno doubled and walked, and Smith doubled twice with two bases on balls.

Outfielder Kristian Robinson went 3-for-5 with a triple, and Tristin English went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

The High-A Hillsboro Hops scraped out a thin 3-2 win behind a solid start by John West. Infielder Jansel Luis went 3-for-4 with a triple.

The Low-A Visalia Rawhide lost 7-3, as rising Taiwanese starter Chung-Hsiang Huang suffered his first rough outing since his promotion. He gave up four runs in just 3.2 innings, but still recorded five strikeouts.

