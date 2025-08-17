D-backs' Top Outfield Prospect Has Second Stunning 2-Homer Game
On Saturday night, Arizona Diamondbacks' outfield prospect Ryan Waldschmidt delivered his second multi-homer performance in his last three games.
Just two games prior, Waldschmidt had a breakout game with Double-A Amarillo. Though it had been somewhat of a struggle at the plate for him since earning his mid-season promotion, it would appear the 22-year-old is beginning to find his swing at the next level.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt Has Another Two-Homer Game
On Saturday night, Waldschmidt crushed a solo homer in his first at-bat of the night. He singled in the seventh, then followed up in the ninth inning with a second homer.
Waldschmidt finished 3-for-5 on the night — his fourth straight multi-hit game and third straight game with a homer. He has five homers and nine RBI in his last three games.
At the end of July, Waldschmidt was slashing .229/.344/.352. Though he was still working walks and limiting strikeouts, he was struggling to make solid contact.
So far in August, he's slashing .388/.516/.755, walking 11 times against only nine strikeouts. He's raised his season average all the way to .279 with this hot stretch.
Waldschmidt has a high ceiling with an excellent eye. If the power is beginning to come around, he may find himself in Reno sooner than later.
Waldschmidt's two-homer game wasn't the only exceptional performance in Amarillo Saturday night, however.
D-backs' No. 12 prospect LuJames Groover had an impressive 5-for-5 night at the plate, one double and four singles. Groover is now hitting .298 with an .805 OPS in Double-A.
Unfortunately, a poor night of pitching from the Sod Poodles sent them to a 10-4 loss, but not for lack of performance by Waldschmidt, Groover and the top of Amarillo's order.
Other Diamondbacks' Minor League Action
The Triple-A Reno Aces fell 8-5 Saturday. Rehabbing major leaguers Ildemaro Vargas, Gabriel Moreno and Pavin Smith each had a good night, however. Vargas singled and walked, Moreno doubled and walked, and Smith doubled twice with two bases on balls.
Outfielder Kristian Robinson went 3-for-5 with a triple, and Tristin English went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
The High-A Hillsboro Hops scraped out a thin 3-2 win behind a solid start by John West. Infielder Jansel Luis went 3-for-4 with a triple.
The Low-A Visalia Rawhide lost 7-3, as rising Taiwanese starter Chung-Hsiang Huang suffered his first rough outing since his promotion. He gave up four runs in just 3.2 innings, but still recorded five strikeouts.