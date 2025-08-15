Diamondbacks' Top Outfield Prospect Explodes for Breakout Game
It hasn't been a particularly easy transition to Double-A for Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 2 prospect and outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt, but the offensive results are finally beginning to fall.
Waldschmidt broke out in powerful fashion on Thursday night, crushing two homers for the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
Related Content: Meet Ryan Waldschmidt: Diamondbacks' Left Fielder of the Future
Diamondbacks' Outfield Prospect Ryan Waldschmidt Homers Twice
Waldschmidt, 22, exhibited incredible success at the High-A level, posting a .415 OBP and .862 OPS for the Hillsboro Hops.
On June 24, he was promoted to Double-A. The adjustment period proved to be somewhat difficult, as Waldschmidt struggled to a .217 average through August 5.
Since then, however, he's begun to stack multi-hit games. That culminated on Thursday night with an incredible performance, as Waldschmidt went 3-for-5 with two homers, four RBI and nine total bases.
Waldschmidt's August slash is an appealing .317/.462/.537.
Arizona's 2023 draft pick always had an excellent eye. He's walked 78 times against 88 strikeouts in 2025. The raw power has not quite been there, but Thursday was certainly a step in the right direction.
"Everyone wants to hit the ball, everyone wants to swing, but to be able to take your walks, getting on base helps the team win," Waldschmidt said in an interview with Diamondbacks On SI.
Waldschmidt's blast would help Amarillo attempt and mound a late comeback, as they went on to score seven runs in the eighth inning. They'd ultimately fall 9-8, however.
DH Manuel Pena also had three hits, but the Sod Poodles' pitching staff struggled throughout, giving up nine hits and seven walks. Amarillo went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks' Affiliate Action
Related Content: D-backs' Farm System Makes Significant Jump in MLB Rankings
The Triple-A Reno Aces lost by a score of 10-5. It was another rough start for left-hander Kohl Drake, the primary return of the Merrill Kelly trade, as he allowed six runs on six hits and four walks in just 2.2 innings.
Jordan Lawlar went 2-for-5 with a double in his first start back from injury. Sergio Alcantara went 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBI.
The High-A Hillsboro Hops took a 3-3 tie into extra innings, but gave up an ugly five runs in the top of the 10th to lose 8-3. Center fielder and D-backs' No. 3 prospect Slade Caldwell went 2-for-5 and made a spectacular leaping catch at the wall to save extra bases.
The Low-A Visalia Rawhide fell 7-4 to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Infield prospect J.D. Dix went 2-for-4 at the plate, but Visalia's pitching staff gave up five runs in the first two innings, and the Rawhide offense wasn't able to recover.