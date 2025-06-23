Diamondbacks' Slugger Named PCL Player of the Week
On Monday, Arizona Diamondbacks minor league first baseman and designated hitter Tristin English was honored by minor league baseball, being named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for his late-June heroics.
English, 28, has caught fire at the plate in recent weeks. Over the span of the past week, he put forward a .367 average with five doubles and three home runs.
That performance came to a head on June 20, when he crushed a pair of homers to help send the Reno Aces to a 17-4 beatdown of the El Paso Chihuahuas.
For the year, English has hit to an impressive slash. Over 211 plate appearance in Triple-A, he's hitting an incredible .332/.395/.524 with 18 doubles, eight homers and 43 RBI. That's been good for an exceptional .937 OPS.
While he's only walked 19 times, he's also only recorded 31 strikeouts — a strikeout rate of just 14.7%.
Though English is a natural first baseman, he's primarily been the DH for the Aces this season. MLB veteran Trey Mancini has put up solid numbers of his own, and has been the Aces' primary first baseman throughout 2025.
English went on the 7-Day Injured list on April 26, and missed a solid chunk of his early season. He was activated on May 21 after a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League, and immediately got back to his hitting ways.
In the month of June, English has only gone hitless once in 16 games. He's recorded nine multi-hit games in those 16.
Granted, the Pacific Coast League is a haven for hitters. The environments, ballparks and pitching all lend themselves to a significantly higher success rate for hitters. The D-backs do not look at raw output in the PCL and take exorbitant numbers too seriously, but a hot streak as blazing as English's is noteworthy, to say the least.
At 28 years old, English is considered old for his level. The path to the majors for the slugger is not well-defined, especially if English profiles more as a DH than a first baseman or infielder.
Arizona's major league club could look to English for some right-handed thump, but that does not appear to be an imminent move at this time.
English has had success in the past, but 2025's early numbers are still in somewhat of a smaller sample size. If he's showing true signs of breaking out, he may be a late-blooming option to provide the D-backs some slug down the road, but it remains to be seen if this hot streak is sustainable.