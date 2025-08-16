D-backs Get Three Outstanding Performances from Minor Leagues
There were three outstanding performances among the Arizona Diamondbacks' affiliated minor league teams on Friday night as the four teams went 2-2.
Gabriel Moreno Shines in Rehab Assignment
Diamondbacks Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno served as the DH in his second game on a rehab stint with the Reno Aces. While the Aces lost the game 7-5, Moreno had an excellent night at the dish going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. He also struck out once.
The first double was pulled on a knuckle ball and came off the bat at 95 MPH, bouncing off the left field wall 352 feet away.
The second double was a Moreno special, in which he went opposite field off a 90 MPH fastball away. The ball one-hopped the wall for the ground rule double. The hit also drove in Jordan Lawlar, who had doubled himself just prior.
Moreno has only caught five innings so far, and will likely need to catch a nine-inning game before being activated from the Injured List. Torey Lovullo said previously to expect Moreno back at some point during the next home stand, which starts on Monday.
Moreno has been on the 60-day IL retroactive to June 16 due to a fractured index finger on his throwing hand.
A.J. Vukovich also had two hits and an RBI. The lanky, 6'3" outfielder has been on a tear since the All-Star break, batting .341 with a .987 OPS in his last 22 games, 97 plate appearances.
Ryan Waldschmidt's Hot Streak Contnues
Ryan Waldschmidt had been struggling through his first 33 games since being promoted to Double-A Amarillo. But he's been on an insane hot streak that continued with his second straight three-hit night. He homered, walked twice, and got on base five times, scoring four runs and driving in two. That helped power the Sod Poodles to a 12-6 victory.
Since August 6, in his last eight games, Waldschmidt is batting .483/.595/.862 for a 1.483 OPS. He scored nine times and driven in 10. Suddenly his Double-A average is up to .268 with a .832 OPS.
His wRC+ is 123, which means he's been roughly 23% better than league average. Waldschmit is firmly back on the fast track to the Major Leagues.
Caleb Roberts also had a three-hit night, homered, and drove in seven runs. LuJames Groover had a base hit, two walks, and scored three times.
Daniel Eagen Dominates Once Again
We are running out of superlatives to describe what Daniel Eagen is doing for the Hillsboro Hops in High-A. Friday night he twirled another gem, going seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out 11. The Hops went on to win the game 3-1.
The accolades for the 6'5" right-hander have been coming all year. He took home Northwest League pitcher of the month for July and followed that up with a pitcher of the week award the first week of August.
Eagen has now made 19 starts and thrown 98 innings in his first season in the minors. He has a 2.49 ERA and a 2.98 FIP. He's struck out 132 batters while walking 41 and allowing seven homers.
There is nothing left to prove at this level. Watch this space for news of a possible promotion to Double-A before the season is over.
JD Dix Continues to Grow in First Season
In other affilated action, the Visalia Rawhide were thumped 13-6 by the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Adonys Perez had his worst start of the year, giving up nine runs on 13 hits in just 2.2 innings.
JD Dix went 2-for-5, upping his average to .270 with a .737 OPS. The 9th-ranked prospect in the D-backs system has been holding his own as a 19-year-old getting his first taste of affiliated ball. He tored up the complex league for two months and was quickly promoted to Visalia.
While the power has not yet emerged at this level, the organization has to be pleased with his 14% walk rate and .385 OPS. While he was drafted as a shortstop, Dix has played almost exclusively at second base this year.