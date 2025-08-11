Red-Hot Diamondbacks Pitching Prospect Wins Yet Another Award
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a rising star in their farm system.
Not long after being named the Northwest League Pitcher of the month for July, right-handed starter Daniel Eagen took home some more hardware on Monday, as he was named the NWL Pitcher of the Week for another eye-popping performance.
Eagen has now won the Pitcher of the Week award and Pitcher of the Month award twice each in 2025 — his first full season of professional baseball.
Related Content: Diamondbacks Pitching Prospect Wins 2nd Pitcher of Month Award
Arizona Diamondbacks' Rising Star Earns Another Award
The 22-year-old right-hander was Arizona's third-round selection in the 2024 Draft. It took a couple of starts after his arrival to the D-backs' minor league system, but he began to steadily deliver increasingly positive results.
Eagen allowed more than two runs just once in his first eight starts, striking out 56 in his first 39.2 innings.
On July 10, he threw six no-hit innings with three walks and six punchouts. He was named Pitcher of the Week for that performance.
But Eagen would outdo even those results. On August 8, his most recent start against the Vancouver Canadians, Eagen tossed six hitless innings once again.
This time, he allowed just one baserunner — a walk — and struck out a staggering 10 batters.
Related Content: Diamondbacks' Rising Prospect Throws Most Stunning Performance Yet
Through Eagen's first 18 starts with the Diamondbacks' organization, he's struck out 121 batters over 90.2 innings. He owns a WHIP of 1.10, and opponents are batting a minimal .190 against him.
He has a 6-5 record and a stunning 2.68 ERA in that span.
“His breaking stuff is great and the fastball is really playing at this level too, which has been good to see," D-backs' farm director Chris Slivka said.
"It’s got really good life at the top of the zone, the north-south looks pretty deceptive for hitters too. He’s continuing to work on developing a split, so he has a fourth pitch in the works that he’s throwing a little bit."
Eagen still has a way to go through Arizona's system, but the results are undeniable.
The jump from High-A to Double-A is a very significant one, especially heading into a more offense-friendly league in Texas. Still, Eagen may find himself on a one-way flight to Amarillo sooner than later if he keeps up this impressive pace.
The future of the Diamondbacks' pitching staff could be bright if he continues to progress.