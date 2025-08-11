Red-Hot Diamondbacks Pitching Prospect Wins Yet Another Award

Is anyone surprised at this point? 🤩



Please join us in congratulating RHP Daniel Eagen on being named @MiLB NWL Pitcher of the Week AGAIN!



In the NWL, Eagen is currently 1st in AVG (.190), 2nd in ERA (2.68), 2nd in WHIP (1.10) and 2nd in K's (121).#AllHoppedUp pic.twitter.com/VgZXoeeCGI