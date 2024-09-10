Druw Jones, Jose Cabrera Win Honors, and Minor League Roster News
The Arizona Diamondbacks prospect system has had a very good year full of breakout seasons from unheralded prospects, while seeing continued progress by those that had done well in years past. Of course, the team's top two prospects have dealt with long injuries but that hasn't stopped others.
One of those prospects that has impressed this season after an injury-riddled last year is a top D-backs prospect in Druw Jones. While he had yet to win a Diamondbacks organization Player of the Month, he still had impressed.
However, he finally won Player of the Month for August for the D-backs minor league system with his impressive offense and defense with the Single-A Visalia Rawhide.
The Futures Game player has played in 29 games since August 1st and has hit .286 with a .864 OPS over 128 plate appearances. He has 28 hits in that span and two doubles, four triples, a home run, and 29 RBI over that span.
Jones has showcased his speed on the bases with 11 stolen bases to go along with the speed to get those two doubles and four triples.
Perhaps most impressing has been his patience at the plate. He's walked 29 times against just 29 strikeouts. It's rare for a 20-year-old to exhibit such key plate discipline and patience at the plate, a skill that will aid him plenty as he moves up the ranks.
On the season, Jones has a .275 batting average, .813 OPS, 15 doubles, eight triples, six home runs, 65 RBI, 21 stolen bases, 85 walks, and 132 strikeouts over 109 games.
As for Pitcher of the Month, that honor belongs to right-handed starter Jose Cabrera. Cabrera has been one of the best pitchers in all of minor league baseball since August 1. He has put on a clinic and raised his profile with his exceptional pitching.
Jose Cabrera won the Pitcher of the Month for August for the Northwest League as well.
Over his six starts since then, he's pitched six or more innings in all but one of them including 8.2 innings of one-hit ball. Across the 41 innings, he has a 1.32 ERA and opponents have hit .135 against him.
He's allowed 19 hits, eight runs, six earned runs, eight walks, and has struck out 42 batters. Only four of those hits have gone for extra bases.
The 22-year-old is making a name for himself and showcasing his talent as to why he needs to be ranked higher and considered a potential MLB-caliber starting pitcher.
He started the year with Single-A Visalia Rawhide before moving up to the High-A Hillsboro Hops where he has dominated since joining. While it is a pitcher's league, Cabrera has done far better than expected.
He has a 2.32 ERA over 66 innings with 44 hits allowed, 18 walks, and striking out 62 hitters in High-A.
D-backs Minor League Roster News
The Diamondbacks announced two roster moves that promoted a player to a higher level before the season ends for Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles and Triple-A Reno Aces. Amarillo has a week of games left while Reno has two weeks of games plus potentially the playoffs.
Moving up from Double-A to Triple-A is outfielder A.J. Vukovich. The former Arizona Fall League participant has spent all of 2024 with the Sod Poodles before now getting his shot with Reno.
The Texas League RBI leader has had a strong year with Amarillo. He's hit .270/.342/.458/.800 with 59 runs, 123 hits, 29 doubles, three triples, 17 homers, 80 RBI, six stolen bases, 48 walks, and 153 strikeouts.
Vukovich has plenty of power and has been apt at hitting with runners on base, but has had issues striking out. However, he's just in his age-22 season and is already now in Triple-A.
Vukovich has been hot over his last 14 games, hitting .355 with a 1.103 OPS and 22 hits. He's walked 12 times against 18 strikeouts showing an advanced approach with patience and limiting his swing-and-miss to some degree. He had 10 extra-base hits in 14 games showcasing his power.
Replacing Vukovich on the Sod Poodles' roster is infielder/outfielder Gavin Conticello. The top-30 prospect has had a strong season from the left side of the plate and has raised his profile.
The 21-year-old has spent all season with the Hops and now will get a week in Texas to show what he can do.
Conticello has put himself on the prospect map with his performance at third base, first base, and in the outfield with the Hops. In a tough offense environment, he's hit .282 with a .775 OPS with 31 doubles, seven triples, nine home runs, 65 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and 46 walks against 115 strikeouts.
He's been especially on fire since August 10th as he has set ablaze the Northwest League during that span of 26 games. Since then, he's hit .340 with a .925 OPS and 34 hits to go with 16 runs, nine doubles, two triples, two homers, 14 RBI, eight walks, and only 18 strikeouts.
Conticello now gets a head start on experiencing Double-A ahead of where he'll likely play most of all next season.