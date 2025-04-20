Excellent Pitching Gets the D-backs Affiliates Three Wins on Saturday
The Diamondbacks' minor league affiliates combined for a 3-1 record. Here's a look at all of the action for Saturday.
AAA: Reno Aces 4, Round Rock Express 8
It was a game to forget for the Aces as they struggled to get much of anything going in their game Saturday. While it was good to see Jordan Lawlar stay hot at the plate with his first triple of the season, two runs, and two RBI to go with a walk, he was the lone standout.
The team combined to strike out a whopping 13 times against just two walks as the Express shut down the Aces lineup. The Aces did have eight hits, but they were scattered and they were only able to mount a big inning in the second with three of their runs. They couldn't get the big hits as they were 3-11 with runners in scoring position.
It was another rough start for Billy Corcoran as despite pitching 5.2 innings, he gave up eight hits and five runs and a walk while striking out just one batter. In fact, Aces' pitchers combined to strike out just five batters, failing to miss bats.
Fellow highly regarded prospect, Christian Montes De Oca struggled as well over his 1.1 innings. He gave up three hits, two runs, and struck out one. The Aces will look to win the series finale on Sunday afternoon.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 4, Frisco RoughRiders 3
The Sod Poodles got their first win streak of the season after taking back to back games against the RoughRiders thanks to some great pitching.
All facets of the game came together for the Sod Poodles starting with an extremely effective and bounceback start from right-hander Roman Angelo. He delivered 6.1 innings in which he limited the RoughRiders to just three hits, one run, three walks, and struck out six batters. He landed 57 of his 89 pitches for strikes.
It was great to see Angelo bounce after what has been a really rough start to the season for him, especially with his location. Over his prior two starts, he gave up 18 hits and six walks combined, so this was truly a step in the right direction for him to get his season back on track.
As for the offense, every single hitter in the lineup got at least one hit as it was a full team effort on display. LuJames Groover singled twice and walked as he continued his emphatic start to the season in hopes of a potential mid-season promotion to Triple-A.
Tommy Troy continued to at get on base as he got a base hit in five at-bats despite striking out three times. He's now gotten on base at least once 13 games in a row and has been continuing his breakout from where he left off last season to end High-A and in the Arizona Fall League.
Caleb Roberts had his second good game in a row with two hits, two runs, and two walks. He's rounding into form as he helped the Sod Poodles get their fourth win of the season. They'll look to get their fifth win of the season in the series finale later in the day on Sunday.
A+: Hillsboro Hops 4, Spokane Indians 3
The Hops continued their excellent start to the season and have the best record in the entire Diamondbacks system. They're now 10-4 thanks to a string of great outings from their hitters and impressive pitching from a talented rotation.
However, Mason Marriott stumbled to start the game as he was unable to pitch past 4.1 innings while giving up four hits, three runs, and two walks. He struck out six, but he put the Hops in a tough hole to climb out of.
It would appear that Marriott was tiring as all three of those runs came in the fifth inning before he departed. Marriott still needs to land more of his pitches for strikes in order to be able to pitch deeper into games. That's one goal he needs to reach, as he landed just 49 of his 84 pitches for strikes.
The bullpen was lights out for the Hops as Phillip Abner, Liam Norris, and Eli Saul combined to pitch 4.2 shutout innings to get the Hops the victory and allow their offense to comeback from down two runs to win.
The offense was able to come back thanks to excellent production from their No.2-5 hitters in the lineup. Those four bats combined for six hits in 15 at-bats. Druw Jones has now been on base in 13 games in a row as he contributed a hit, a walk, and two runs. It's been a stellar start for the former top-100 prospect as he looks to rebound from a rough start to his career.
Ryan Waldschmidt continues to prove that he is not long for High-A as he put up two more hits, an RBI, and a run. He doubled home Jones in the fourth inning to start the scoring for the Hops. He's now batting .348 with an OPS of 1.048 in what is not a hitter's league or environment.
A: Visalia Rawhide 1, Stockton Ports 0
It was a good ole fashioned pitchers duel in the California League matchup between two Single-A teams. The Rawhide got their fourth win of the year and needed just two pitchers to do it.
Wilkin Paredes was excellent over his six innings to start the game as he dominated the Ports' lineup. He allowed just four hits and three walks while striking out two. He kept racking up the outs with short at-bats as he needed only 77 pitches to get through 18 outs.
Nate Savino came on in relief and finished out the game with three shutdown innings. He allowed a walk and a hit but never faced any real pressure as he struck out two. He earned the save due to pitching the final three innings of the game in which his team won. They definitely saved a tired bullpen.
As for the lineup, Slade Caldwell continued his blistering start to the season as he got two hits and scored the lone run in the game. He scored in the sixth inning after Ruben Santana drove him in with a single of his own. Otherwise, it was quiet day for the Rawhide as they mustered just five hits in total against 10 strikeouts.