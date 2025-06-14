Jake McCarthy's Monster Night Keys Reno's Rout of Sugar Land
The Diamondbacks' minor league affiliates combined for a 3-1 record. Here's all the action from Friday's games in the organization.
Triple-A: Reno Aces 20, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 7
Jake McCarthy slugged the first pitch he saw out of the ballpark to start a 22-hit rout of Sugar Land. McCarthy finished 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, and a walk. The big night saw his average climb to .320 and his OPS to .857.
Blaze Alexander, Rene Pinto, and Jorge Barrosa joined the Aces' home run parade. All nine players in the starting lineup recording one base hit and at least one run scored, with Adrian Del Castillo being the only batter to not record an RBI in the contest.
Despite the early offense, left-hander Spencer Giesting struggled to get to the finish line. He allowed a run in the first inning but appeared to have settled down after that. However, a 9-1 lead quickly became 9-7 in the top of the fifth and he had to be removed one out shy of qualifying for the win. Giesting allowed seven earned runs on nine hits, two walks, and three strikeouts.
Reno's bullpen closed the door, allowing just one hit and striking out four in the final 4.1 innings. Taylor Rashi did the bulk of the work with 2.1 scoreless innings to pick up the win. Kyle Nelson and Sean Reid-Foley each added a scoreless frame after the offense put the game away.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 9, San Antonio Missions 10
Amarillo cranked out 13 hits and seven walks, with all nine hitters reaching base at least once. Gavin Conticello spearheaded the offensive attack with four hits, two of them doubles. Tommy Troy had two more hits and LuJames Groover reached three times on a double and two walks.
Jose Cabrera got bit by the long ball, with five of the seven runs he allowed coming on the two home runs he surrendered. Cabrera allowed eight hits, walked one, and struck out five.
After the Sod Poodles even up the game at 7-7, Alfred Morillo had an outing to forget. He was scored upon in both innings he pitched, putting Amarillo in a 10-8 hole in the eighth. Morillo struck out three, walked three, and gave up one hit, but committed a costly balk in the seventh.
There were still chances to win the game offensively, but the Sod Poodles failed to capitalize. Jose Fernandez, who hit a three-run homer in the fifth, struck out with the bases loaded in the seventh. In the eighth, JJ D'Orazio was thrown out on third on a sacrifice fly double play while representing the tying run.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 7, Eugene Emeralds 4
John West turned in another outstanding start, holding Eugene to one run on three hits over 6.1 innings. West struck out a season-high eight hitters, lowering his ERA to 4.18 and picking up his fourth win of the season.
The Hops pounded out 11 hits, including five for extra bases. Druw Jones led the team with two hits, a double and a triple, driving in two. Ben McLaughlin slugged a home run in the fourth. Cristofer Torin, Jean Walters, and Angel Ortiz also recorded multi-hit games.
Slade Caldwell went hitless for the first time since his promotion to Hillsboro but still reached base twice on a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Ryan Waldschmidt had a rare 0-for-5 day at the plate.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 7, Lake Elsinore Storm 1
Junior Sanchez continues to string together quality starts, allowing one run (unearned) on four hits, one walk, and three strikeouts in 5.1 innings. While he fell one out shy of officially qualifying for that stat, it was the sixth time in his last seven starts where he went more than five innings and allowed one run or fewer.
A well-balanced offensive attack, with all nine players reaching base and eight recording a knock, allowed Visalia to blow the game open in the middle innings. They scored all seven of their runs between the fifth and seventh innings. Those three innings accounted for four of their six walks and six of their 10 hits on the night.
Braden Quinn and Dawson Brown combined for 3.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.