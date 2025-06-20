Jordan Lawlar Belts Two More Hits in Reno Slugfest Loss
The Arizona Diamondbacks' minor league affiliates combined for a 1-3 record. Here's a rundown of all the action involving the organization's full-season teams.
Triple-A: Reno Aces 11, El Paso Chihuahuas 12 (F/10)
Jordan Lawlar put up an impressive game for the Aces. He ripped a 113.3 MPH double, the hardest-hit ball of his career by nearly 3 MPH, in the first inning to start a rally. Lawlar added an RBI single in the third, ripping a line drive on an 0-2 slider from a lefty that caught too much of the zone. He finished 2-for-5 at the plate.
Left-hander Yu-Min Lin continued to struggle on the mound. Lin threw just three innings, allowing three runs on three hits, walking three, and striking out five. He gave up a run in each of the three innings and needed 80 pitches to record nine outs.
Alec Baker threw three innings, allowing two runs in his first inning, then two scoreless innings behind that.
Yilber Díaz struggled with control in the seventh. He struck out two in the inning, but gave up a single, hit a batter, and walked another to load the bases. Díaz fell behind Mason McCoy 3-1 before a fastball above the zone was launched to left field for a grand slam. He walked another hitter before being dismissed for Kyle Nelson, who allowed the inherited runner to score to make it a one-run game.
Nelson then gave up the tying run in the bottom of the eighth. Andrew Saalfrank pitched a scoreless ninth with a couple of strikeouts to send the game into extra innings. After failing to score in the top half of the 10th, Sean Reid-Foley was walked off. Blaze Alexander committed an error that extended the game, allowing the Chihuahuas to drive home the winning run with two outs.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, Northwest Arkansas Naturals 2
It was the Jose Fernandez show on offense, as the Diamondbacks' infield prospect drove in all three of Amarillo's runs. He clobbered a solo home run in the second, then drove two more home on a single with the bases loaded.
Kristian Robinson went 1-for-2 with an infield hit to the hole at short. He left the game after the top of the third inning, when he legged out his infield hit and scored on Fernandez's single. He was replaced by Caleb Roberts in the bottom half of the inning, with no signs of an injury shown on the game broadcast.
Tommy Troy had two hits, including a ringing double off the wall on a hanging slider. LuJames Groover also added two more hits to push his season average over .300.
Jose Cabrera gave up eight hits in 5.1 innings but limited the damage to just one run. Cabrera walked two and struck out three. He picked up his third win of the season.
Landon Sims got the ninth inning, holding a one-run lead. Despite the leadoff batter reaching scoring position with no outs, he was able to cut him down at third on a comebacker to the mound, then closed out his third save of the year.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 2, Tri-City Dust Devils 3
Daniel Eagen pitched four innings, allowing three runs, and took the loss. In addition to a high pitch count start, needing 77 pitches to clear four innings, it was three mistakes that cost him. He surrendered a pair of solo home runs in the first. The killer was a wild pitch that scored the deciding run in the fourth inning, after the Hops tied it.
Those three mistakes ruined an otherwise decent pitching line. Eagen allowed just three hits, walked one, and struck out nine. He continues to show bat-missing ability while being able to land pitches for strikes. It's just a matter of being more efficient at putting away hitters.
Ryan Waldschmidt got Hillsboro on the board in the third, capitalizing on a bottom-of-the-order rally. Kevin Sim and Jean Walters singled to start the inning, then Waldschmidt smoked a line drive that skipped up on the Dust Devils' center fielder, trying to make a diving catch. That plated both runners and tied the game.
The Hillsboro bullpen did their best job to keep them in the game. Nate Savino struck out three in two scoreless innings, followed by scoreless outings from Carlos Rey and Sam Knowlton. Knowlton punched out a pair with no walks in the eighth.
Waldschmidt reached on a strikeout and wild pitch with one out in the ninth and was lifted for Slade Caldwell as a pinch runner. Caldwell stole second, but a groundout to third and an 11-pitch strikeout ended the game.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 6, Fresno Grizzlies 16
Visalia found themselves in an early 8-0 hole after four innings and was never in the game. Left-hander Adonys Perez got slammed for eight runs on nine hits, two of them leaving the ballpark. Grayson Hitt surrendered three runs in the seventh.
The Rawhide responded in a big way in the bottom half of the inning, scoring six runs. Yerald Nin, Jakey Josepha, and Trent Youngblood all connected for home runs in the inning, driving in all six runs. For each player, it was their first home run with Visalia on the season. However, it was too little too late.