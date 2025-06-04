Jordan Lawlar's Big Hits Back Dylan Ray's Triple-A Debut
The Arizona Diamondbacks' minor league affiliates combined for a 2-2 record. Dylan Ray made his Triple-A debut, with more on that below. Here's all the action from Tuesday's slate of games.
AAA: Reno Aces 7, Oklahoma City Comets 6
The game started auspiciously for Reno, as Jordan Lawlar got a flat cutter from Matt Sauer and crushed a long home run to left center.
It was a bounce-back day for the Diamondbacks' No. 2 prospect, who delivered a couple of big knocks in the game. He got another cutter to hit in the seventh against Sam Carlson, and lined a bases-clearing double in the left field corner to put Reno up 6-3.
Ray's first inning nearly became an unmitigated disaster. He gave up hard-hit balls to three of the four hitters, going for a triple and two home runs. Trailing 3-1 and close to needing to be removed from the game, he induced an inning-ending double play.
Ray settled in after that, holding Oklahoma City off the board for the next four innings. He allowed just two baserunners, who reached on a walk and a fielding error. That enabled Reno to come back and beat the Comets' bullpen late in the game.
Ray's fastball was in the 92-96 MPH range. He utilized primarily the four-seamer, cutter, and changeup combination against a heavy left-handed lineup. He landed 12 called strikes but only got five whiffs on 41 swings. Overall, it was an acceptable first outing given how strong he finished it.
It was a tough day for the Reno bullpen. Christian Montes De Oca pitched a scoreless sixth, but ran into trouble in the seventh. He gave up three hits, including a two-run double that cut the lead to 6-5. Kevin Ginkel completed the inning with no further damage, but served up a game-tying home run to Ryan Ward in the eighth.
The Aces took the lead in the ninth without the ball leaving the infield. Jake McCarthy reached on a bunt single to third to get the go-ahead run on base. Lawlar walked, and a throwing error by catcher Hunter Feduccia put runners on the corners with one out. A nifty slide at home allowed McCarthy to beat out a throw on a ground ball to second, scoring the game's decisive run.
Kyle Backhus was credited with the win, as he struck out three in a scoreless eighth. Sean Reid-Foley walked two, but got a pair of strikeouts to secure the win.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 0, Tulsa Drillers 5 (F/7)
Due to weather conditions delaying the start of the game, it ended up being a seven-inning contest. Due to their scheduled starter being promoted to Reno, it was a bullpen game for the Sod Poodles with Alec Baker opening the game.
There wasn't much offense from Amarillo's side, with a Gavin Conticello single serving as their only hit. They drew three walks, but only got one runner into scoring position for the whole night.
Philip Abner threw 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout.
A+: Hillsboro Hops 5, Spokane Indians 7
Despite getting out-hit 10 to 6, the Hops still had a chance to win this game. Daniel Nuñez struggled, allowing four runs on seven hits, three walks, and two strikeouts over 4.2 innings. He got a no-decision when Hillsboro rallied back to take a 5-4 lead.
Ryan Waldschmidt connected for a home run despite losing his helmet in the second. The Diamondbacks No. 4 prospect has been cold of late, but this was an encouraging sign that he's getting closer to breaking out of his recent slump.
Cristofer Torin doubled, stole third, and scored on a two-out balk by the opposing pitcher. Angel Ortiz led the Hops with two hits, including the go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth that gave them a 6-4 lead.
The lead didn't last long. Eli Saul served up a single and was lifted for Carlos Rey. Rey walked the first batter he faced, then gave up a three-run home run to last year's No. 3 overall pick Charlie Condon.
A: Visalia Rawhide 2, Lake Elsinore Storm 1
The Rawhide found themselves trailing 1-0 early, but quickly answered. Loading the bases in the second, Adrian De Leon poked out a sacrifice fly to even up the game. They took the lead in the fourth, when Modeifi Marte doubled and then was singled home by Abdias De La Cruz.
Visalia pitching took over from there, striking out 14 on the night. Denny Larrondo got the first seven, allowing just one run in 4.2 innings. Jake Fitzgibbons, Rocco Reid, Victor Morales, and Darlin Pinales combined for 4.1 shutout to close out the game.
Slade Caldwell finished the game 0-for-4 with no strikeouts.