One-on-One with top Diamondbacks Outfield Prospect Druw Jones
Arizona Diamondbacks top outfield prospect Druw Jones is quietly going about the business of becoming the best baseball player he can. Soft spoken and articulate, with an easy smile that puts people at ease, he's been putting in the work through the grind of a long, hot season in Visalia.
Taken by the Diamondbacks with the second overall pick in the 2022 draft, Jones suffered a shoulder injury requiring surgery before he could even play in a game. He came back in 2023 but his season was disrupted by injury again, and through August 14th he was still rehabbing in the ACL.
Finally making it back to High-A Visalia on August 15th, 2022, he closed out the last month of the season batting .296/.412/.437 in 19 games, 85 PA. Buoyed by that affirmation of Jones' baseline talent, GM Mike Hazen said the following to me at the winter meetings last year.
"My take on the situation I think a year from now he's going to be untouchable, if he's not already for us. In fact he probably is, and a year from now I think we're going to look back and say he's more untouchable."
The 20 year old Jones got off to a slow start in 2024, batting just .129 with 21 strikeouts in 35 PA through his first eight games. Since then however he's posted a very solid season, the feature of which has been plate discipline and high OBP. His .283/.420/.410 slash line includes a 17% walk rate.
I caught up with Jones this past weekend for a one-on-one conversation. He was up front about the grind of playing every day for the first time in his professional career and how he's dealing with that while trying to make improvements.
How do you like playing baseball in the California League and the Visalia Area?
"We're just playing baseball here. We don't really get to enjoy the city as much as a lot of people do. I don't mind it, it's a little hot here sometimes during the summer, in those June-July months. But other than that I don't mind it."
(Note: Daytime highs and first pitch have frequently been in triple digits throughout the summer)
How are you feeling physically playing so much baseball?
"The usual, everything is tired. Everything is hurting. Just getting through the season. Just having the mentality to go out here and play hard every single day. That will get you through most of the days. All the minor tweaks and injuries and things like that, those come and go. Just trying to get through every game and playing my best every single day, night in night out. "
Does it surprise you to see what you can do even when you're tired?
"Sometimes I wish I knew what it would feel like if I was feeling better every single day. But you can't feel good every day. Getting to play every day is awesome too because last year I was down for most of the year, but this year getting to play almost every single game has been just awesome."
What's it like seeing the Diamondbacks get on the run they've been on from afar?
"I'm enjoying them winning games. It benefits the whole organization when they win. So celebrating them and getting to be a part of the organization that's winning a lot of games is special."
What kind of work have you been doing with hitting coach Brad Marcelino and how did he help you with plate discipline?
"Him being an ex-triple-A hitting coach definitely helps with approach because he gets to hear a lot of things from guys that are just nearer the big leagues or guys that are on the fringe, going back and forth or guys that are coming to rehab."
"We have advanced scouting and know what guys are going to throw and where they're going to throw it. That definitely helps with making sure I'm checking off on pitches that I know are out of the zone. I mean obviously you are still going to chase because guys throw good pitches. But just trying to go about it the right way and clean up my direction, and watching pitches go by and tracking. "
Has there been a lot swing mechanics work?
"Obviously you can make tweaks and changes every single day. But mainly I'm just trying to make solid contact and just going from there and making sure my plate discipline is good and not chasing pitches that are out of the zone that I can't hit, and pitches that are in the zone that I don't want to swing at. Just trying to get better at that and keep going for it every single day."
Is it hard to resist trying to make too many tweaks sometimes?
"Yeah, sometimes you can get in your own head with 'how this feels or how that feels,' but mainly I try to just go out there and play."
What kind of improvements have you made this year, how do you self-assess your development?
"Mainly just pitch selection. Like I said, pitches that are in the zone that I don't necessarily want to swing at, and pitches that are close to the zone that I shouldn't swing at that I'm taking now."
"Earlier in the year I was just getting caught up in being late and not being on time and getting ready for the pitch. That was definitely affecting my plate discipline. Mainly just trying to make sure that I'm on time and ready to go and ready to hit."
"That's led to people trying to get me out more on pitches down in the zone that I just started taking more."
What kind of work have you been able to get in on defense that's taken you to the next level?
"I've been working a lot on my throwing. Just trying to be more accurate through the cut, and making sure that I'm staying low and making sure that I'm fielding ground balls well."
What was your Futures Game experience like?
"It was awesome. It was a little unexpected I guess to be able to go there. But I just enjoyed the experience. I got to be with a lot of guys that I don't get to see as much anymore that I played with in high school. It was a fun experience and getting to meet new people. Getting to be around those coaches and all those ex pro guys, just the whole atmosphere."
What kind of positive feedback do you get from the front office such as Mike Hazen and Shaun Larkin?
"I'm just trying to about it the right way and play as hard as I can. Even if my frustration shows when I'm on the field. Getting the positive reinforcements that I'm making improvements and they're liking the improvements that I'm making definitely makes me feel more confident."