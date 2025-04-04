Inside The Diamondbacks

Opening Day is Here, Amarillo Sod Poodles Roster Review

It's Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League affiliate's Double-A Opening Day, find out who's on the roster, coaching, and a season preview below

Jake Oliver

Amarillo Sod Poodles right fielder Kristian Robinson catches a fly ball at Whataburger Field on Thursday, August 1, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
It's Opening Day for the rest of minor league baseball aside from Triple-A. That means three big-name affiliates are starting their season Thursday afternoon/evening for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Find out below all about the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles.

The Sod Poodles open their season against the San Antonio Missions who are the San Diego Padres' Double-A team.

Last year, they missed the playoffs while seeing quite a few changes to their roster throughout the season. That's because there were numerous injuries and promotions to Triple-A and from High-A over the course of the season. Plus, the ballpark in Amarillo is notorious for being an extreme hitters' park thanks to the elevation.

Continuing to oversee the players who are getting promoted from High-A to Double-A is former 2024 Hillsboro Hops manager and new Sod Poodles manager, Javier Colina. It's nearly a full slate of promotions for the former Hops' staff.

Gaby Hernandez is the new pitching coach, though he served in that role with the Hops the last two seasons. Ty Wright is the new hitting coach; he served as the Hops' hitting coach the last three seasons. Jordan Procyshen is the bench coach, and this is his first season in the Diamondbacks organization.

The Sod Poodles have a lot of top prospects on their roster and it's a big season for the players to develop and reach Triple-A or prepare for next year's promotion. They've got big arms that are being observed closely in hopes they take a step forward.

Plus, the team will be paying extremely close attention to some of the batters who had big finishes to last year and impressive Arizona Fall League or Spring Training games.

Amarillo Sod Poodles Roster

Pitchers

Luke Albright, RHP, Reliever

Jhosmer Alvarez, RHP, Reliever

Roman Angelo, RHP, Starting Pitcher

Alec Baker, RHP, Reliever

Zach Barnes, RHP, Reliever

Jose Cabrera, RHP, Starting Pitcher

Spencer Giesting, LHP, Starting Pitcher, No.20 prospect

Cesar Gomez, RHP, Reliever

Gerardo Gutierrez, RHP, Reliever

Alfred Morillo, RHP, Reliever

Dylan Ray, RHP, Starting Pitcher, No.15 prospect

Zane Russell, RHP, Reliever

Avery Short, LHP, Starting Pitcher

Landon Sims, RHP, Reliever, No.18 prospect

Catchers (B/T)

Jeremiah Boyd, R/R

Christian Cerda, R/R, No.29 prospect

Infielders

Jose Fernandez, R/R

LuJames Groover, R/R, No. 3 prospect

Tommy Troy, R/R, No. 8 prospect

Jesus Valdez, R/R

Jean Walters, S/R

Andy Weber, R/R

Outfielders

Gavin Conticello, L/R, No.33 prospect

Jack Hurley, L/R, No.20 prospect

Caleb Roberts, L/R, No.30 prospect

Kristian Robinson, R/R, No.38 prospect

Dylan Ray will be the team's Opening Day starter and is coming off a great showing in Spring Training and the Spring Breakout game. He showcased excellent command and an increased velocity that could set him up for a breakout year if he keeps it up.

This team is full of top prospects for the Diamondbacks. Of the team's top 40 prospects according to this site, there are 10 of them, including two top-10 prospects. That sets the Sod Poodles up for a good chance to get back to the playoffs.

Don't be shocked if there are a few breakout players this season that climb the prospect rankings as Conticello and Hurley are primed for huge years at the plate considering how they ended last year and how they did in Spring Training.

Groover also will be set up well to play every day and make a vaunted push to get to Triple-A as soon as possible. After all, his goals are to stay healthy and reach the majors this year according to what he said in the Arizona Fall League.

Speaking of the Arizona Fall League, another batter who did solid work there was Troy and he's scheduled to play every day in Amarillo. If he can stay healthy and tap into his potential, it would be a boon to the Diamondbacks' system. He has first-round talent and this could be the season he puts it all together.

Good luck to the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles this season.

