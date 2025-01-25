Three Pitching Prospects Set to Break Out in 2025 for D-backs
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a blossoming minor league system that is slowly developing plenty of key players.
Some of those players might take a bit more time than others and three of them look like they are ready to have a breakout year in 2025 as they set their eyes on climbing the ladder.
The Diamondbacks' system is particularly loaded with hitters as 24 of their top 40 prospects are hitters and so are eight of their top 10 players.
So, it might be hard to find three pitchers who appear ready to climb the organizational rankings in 2025, but here are three pitchers set to take a major leap next season.
No. 28 Yordin Chalas, RHP, Age-21 Season
Yordin Chalas is a flamethrowing reliever who is already hitting the upper 90s with his fastball. He reached High-A last year after dominating all season with Single-A Visalia Rawhide.
Despite struggling to a degree with an ERA of 4.82 in High-A, he still struck out 39 batters in 28 innings.
He did walk 15, but his FIP was much lower and more acceptable at 3.85, while his xFIP was 3.52.
All of this was done at just 20 years old. He showcased he can finish games with 27 games finished and seven saves.
The way he ended the season at Hillsboro is what truly set him up for a major season in 2025. Over his final 14.1 innings, Chalas walked just four and struck out 20 with a 1.26 ERA.
He allowed just three runs and nine hits, and opponents hit .173 against him. He adapted to High-A and finished with a flourish.
If he can land his slider consistently while maintaining the 86-88 MPH velocity that he's shown in flashes, he could reach the majors before the end of this upcoming season or early 2026.
Expect to hear his name often this season. Landing the slider will allow him to drop his walk rate from 11.6% to closer to the league average which is 11%.
Unranked, Jose Cabrera, RHP, Age-23 Season
Cabrera spent all of this last season with the High-A Hillsboro Hops where he garnered multiple accolades including Pitcher of the Month for the D-backs' organization in August.
While he isn't a top prospect, the team evidently believes in him as they assigned him to the Reno Aces, having him bypass Double-A.
Cabrera pitched excellently in the Northwest League with a 2.32 ERA over 11 games and 66 innings. His FIP was 3.59 while his xFIP was 3.94.
He was lucky to a degree, but he did strike out 62 batters and exhibited pinpoint control with just 18 walks.
The 22-year-old gave up just five home runs and had a strikeout to walk ratio of 3.44, an excellent number. With his move up to Triple-A, the team clearly believes in him.
If he can come anywhere near these numbers with Triple-A, not only will he be an option soon for the D-backs, but he will skyrocket up the prospect lists.
No. 18 Landon Sims, RHP, Age-24 Season
Sims has potential closer written all over his playstyle. Sims excelled out of the bullpen with the Visalia Rawhide to begin 2024.
This prompted the D-backs to move him up to High-A. He obliterated the Northwest League over his first 27+ innings.
After encountering some setbacks, Sims finished the season in a flurry. Over his final five games, Sims posted a 0.00 ERA over his final five games and six innings. He walked two and struck out seven.
He put up a strikeout rate of 30% in High-A and 37% in Single-A. He improved his walk rate from 13.1% to 9.3% in High-A. The average walk rate last year was 9.9% in the Northwest League.
Meanwhile, all three of his pitches are close to or already MLB-caliber offerings. His fastball, cutter, and slider are late-inning weapons that could see him pitch late innings or as a closer potentially.
He will likely start next season at Double-A as there's not much left for him to prove and he is entering his age-24 season.
While developing a changeup would be ideal, he has the necessary weapons to refine better and could even make a late-season cameo in Chase Field should he continue to perform as he has. At the very least, he should be able to make a case to be in the top 15 come season end.
Honorable mentions would be a pair of left-handers and a right-hander on the cusp of proving he belongs in the majors full-time.
The left-handers would be low-level arms Caden Grice and Grayson Hitt who flash tantalizing potential but have been erratic with their control.
The right-hander is Cristian Mena who has three great pitches, but needs to prove his fastball can play before he gets a long look in MLB.