Spencer Giesting Stars for D-backs Affiliate Amarillo Sod Poodles
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a left-hand pitching prospect who is getting results in the toughest of environments. As part of our daily round up of all the affiliated minor league action, today we will be highlighting Spencer Giesting.
Double-A Springfield Cardinals 7, Amarillo Sod Poodles 2
While the Sod Poodles lost this one, the Diamondbacks have to be happy with the performance of Giesting. The 6'4" left-hander threw seven dominant innings, allowing only a solo homer in the third. Giesting gave up three hits in total, walked two, and struck out eight batters.
Taken in the 11th round of the 2022 amateur draft out of the University of North Carolina, the 23 year-old Giesting is having an outstanding season in the rough environment of Amarillo in the Texas League. In seven starts he is 3-0 with a 3.18 ERA and 3.94 FIP. He's struck out 43 batters in 39.2 innings while walking 15 and giving up four homers.
While this game was in Springfield, Giesting pitches his home games at Hodgetown in Amarillo. That's known as the most hitter friendly park in the hitter friendly Texas League. He has a 5.17 ERA at home and a 1.88 ERA on the road.
Looking at Fangraphs ERA- and FIP- league and park adjusted stats, he has a 66 ERA- and 84 FIP-. In that metric, 100 equals league average and 66 represents 34% better than the league average. For a more detailed explanation you can go to Fangraphs Glossary.
Giesting throws a low 90's fastball, but has an excellent cutter, and his slider is above average. He was promoted to Double-A last year after posting a 1.50 ERA in High-A Hillsboro in the first half. He found the going a bit bumpier in his first go around for Amarillo, but has made the adjustment and is back to dominating.
Giesting is a strong candidate to receive starts at Triple-A Reno before the end of the 2025 season and be on the doorstep of the major leagues. Considering the team's dearth of left-hand relief options, his path to the major leagues may be through that of a reliever, but for now, the team continues to see and use him as a starter.
Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys 6, Reno Aces 4
The Aces jumped out to a four run lead in the top of the first inning on Trey Mancini's grand slam. Hits by Jake McCarthy, Jorge Barrosa, and Ildemaro Vargas set the table for the veteran first baseman, who delivered his sixth homer of the year.
Unfortunately that was all the scoring for Aces for the rest of the game, despite putting up eight more hits. They went just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, and left nine men on base.
Bryce Jarvis continued to struggle since his demotion to Triple-A. In three innings he gave up six hits, four runs, walked four, and struck out three. His ERA now stands at 8.49 as he is far from pitching his way back to the majors. John Curtiss gave up two runs to take the loss, but lefty Jake Rice tossed two scoreless innings
High-A Tri-City Dust Devils 3, Hillsboro Hops 2
The Hops were walked off in bottom of the ninth inning on a slow day for the offense. Lefty closer Phillip Abner blew his first save this season and took the loss. He gave up a base hit, an RBI double, and a sacrifice fly, turning a 2-1 lead into a 3-2 loss.
Despite the unfortunate blown save and loss, Abner has been having a good season. His ERA is 1.93 and he has a 1.07 WHIP. He has 17 strikeouts and six walks in 14 innings and has yet to allow a homer. He was five for five in save chances before this game.
Abner turned 23 on May 5, and was given a look in the Arizona Fall League this past October, throwing 8.1 innings and giving up four runs while striking out 10. The runs per game average in the Fall League was 6.29 last year.
Class-A Visalia Rawhide 7, Modesto Nuts 4
The Rawhide were the only team to take home a victory on Tuesday night. Denny Larrondo gave up three runs in four innings, but just two earned on five hits, and two walks. He has a 3.67 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 27 innings pitched. Braden Quinn went three innings and gave up one run to get the win.
The Rawhide banged out 11 hits, including a four hit night from outfielder Modeifi Marte., who also drove in two runs. Third baseman Ruben Santana hit his sixth homer of the year, a solo shot. He's still batting .197 however with a .697 OPS. Slade Caldwell went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.