Starting Pitching Sets Tone for Diamondbacks Minor League System
The Diamondbacks received three strong starting pitching performances from their affiliated minor league teams on Saturday. There was also a notable performance by a Dominican Summer League prospect having an outstanding season.
Bryce Jarvis Rebounds with a Strong Start
Triple-A Reno Aces 4, Tacoma Raniers 5
Bryce Jarvis left the game in line for the win. He pitched 5.2 innings, allowing allowed three runs on just two hits, three walks, and struck out three. The Aces bullpen allowed single runs in the 7th and 8th innings, leading to a disappointing 5-4 loss.
Jarvis was enjoying a strong outing and had two outs in the sixth inning. But an overturned strike call turned into a base on balls, and he walked the next batter too. Hayden Durke came on and allowed a soft single into right field, scoring the last run charged to Jarvis.
Durke later gave up an RBI double, and Matt Foster allowed a solo homer, as the Rainers completed the comeback.
Tommy Troy went 1-for-5, but it was triple. In five games since his call up to Triple-A he's 9-for-22, .409, with three doubles, a triple, and a homer.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles 5, Midland Rockhounds 1
Ryan Waldschmidt collected three hits, including a double, drove in a run and scored a run. Jonaton Bernal pitched 4.1 innings of one-run relief to get the win.
John West has Dominant, Efficient Outing
High-A Hillsboro Hops 1, Vancouver Canadians 2
The Hops wasted John West's excellent start thanks to scoring only one run of four hits. West threw six innings, giving up one run on two hits and two walks. He struck out five.
It's been an up-and-down season for West, but this game was a rebound from his previous two outings when he gave up 15 runs over 6.2 innings. He threw 58 of 86 pitches for strikes, an excellent 67.4%.
Taiwanese Pitching Prospect Continues to Dominate for Visalia
Class-A Visalia Rawhide 5, Modesto Giants 2
Chung-Hsiang Huang, a 19-year old right-hander from Taiwan continued his excellent run since being called up to Visalia from the Complex League.
Huang threw five innings, giving up just two runs on four hits, while striking out eight batters. In three starts, 16 innings with the Rawhide he has a 2.25 ERA, and struck out 18 batters while walking only one. He's yet to allow a homer as well.
Trent Youngblood had two hits, including a solo homer in the ninth, his fourth of the year, and scored two runs.
Erick De La Cruz is Breaking Out in Dominican Summer League
The Diamondbacks have an 18-year old outfielder that is breaking out down in the Dominican Republic. Erick De La Cruz went 2-for-4, including his fourth homer of the season, with two RBI.
In 33 games, 138 plate appearances, De La Cruz is batting .347/.428/.576, 1.004 OPS. League average OPS is .729. Almost as Impressive, he's walked 16 times and struck out just 17 times, or just 12.3%.
Converted from middle infielder to outfield this season, De La Cruz has played 15 games in center, five in left and five in right. Listed at 6'0", 160 lbs., he flashed is power last year as well. hitting three homers in 55 PA while posting an .853 OPS.