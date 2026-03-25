Most Likely Diamondbacks Prospects To Be Called Up This Year Ranked

The Arizona Diamondbacks may have finalized their major league roster, but that doesn't mean there aren't prospects eagerly awaiting their turn in MLB.

Though camp battles have concluded, and prospects will return to their respective minor league clubs, the D-backs certainly got a good look at some of their future stars.

Below are three of the most likely prospects to be called up by Arizona at some point in the 2026 season, ranked in order of how hard they're knocking on the door of the majors.

Diamondbacks OF Ryan Waldschmidt (No. 1)

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Waldschmidt has risen quickly through the prospect ranks, currently sitting atop the list at No. 1. He hit to a .302/.333/.488 slash with solid outfield defense in spring training, and was gunning for an opening day roster spot before manager Torey Lovullo had to unfortunately end those hopes.

"That's kind of one of those conversations where I probably had to end a little bit of this dream cycle that he was on, but we laid it out for him. Keep working, keep doing what you have to do," Lovullo said (Via Jake García of 12SportsAZ).

"There is no timeline. The time will happen when you tell us by your performance that you're good and ready. ... When he decides that he's gonna hone in his game and bring it to the level that we all feel comfortable that he's gonna be a big-leaguer. That's up to him; that's totally up to him."

Waldschmidt hit .309/.423/.498 at the Double-A level in 2025, and will most likely begin the year in Triple-A Reno. A mid-year call-up feels not only likely, but expected, barring injury or serious underperformance.

2: Diamondbacks SS/3B Jose Fernandez (No. 27)

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jose Fernandez (79) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

He's only 22 years old, but no one has come on stronger in recent weeks than D-backs infield prospect Jose Fernandez.

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Fernandez hit .280/.308/.840 with three homers, three doubles and a triple in spring training — a continuation of 2025's 17-homer power surge at the Double-A level. He cracked Arizona's top 30 in this year's prospect rankings, and continues to impress his coaching staff on both sides of the ball.

"We always felt like we had somebody that had that ability," Lovullo said. "And now just to put it together and harness it, create some bat speed and some leverage. Swing at strikes, control the zone. That's all, those are all the things that he's been doing and not missing."

"We know we got a good look at him. He's got a very bright future."

3: Diamondbacks INF/OF Tommy Troy (No. 4)

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Tommy Troy (98) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Tommy Troy might not be the most glaring option, but he's been among the D-backs' top prospect group for some time, and appears to be maturing as a hitter. He ranks No.

Troy took the promotion to Triple-A well in 2025, slashing .295/.381/.429 for the Reno Aces. He hit .375/.375/.500 in the Cactus League. While there hasn't been much pure power, Troy has solid contact ability and enough speed to run out base hits.

He's also capable of providing a high level of versatility defensively. He's capable at most infield positions and can even hold his own in center field.

Though Troy might not be lighting up the scoreboard quite as much, there's a decent chance he's one of the first players called up in the event of an injury to the D-backs' infield in 2026, and a strong year in Reno could help his case further.