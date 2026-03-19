D-backs' Spring Breakout Roster Features 6 Exciting Top-10 Prospects

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their final roster for their 2026 Spring Breakout game on Thursday.

On Saturday, March 21, Arizona's prospects will face off against the Colorado Rockies' top prospects at 5:00 p.m. at Salt River Fields, following the D-backs' Cactus League game against the Texas Rangers earlier in the day.

Fans who attend Diamondbacks-Rangers are permitted to stay for the Spring Breakout game free of additional charge. Prospects participating in the contest will conduct three 20-minute autograph sessions on the main concourse between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. local Arizona time.

Fans can also view the game live on DBACKS.TV.

Arizona's Spring Breakout roster features six of their top-10 prospects, including No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt and 2026 first-round Draft pick Kayson Cunningham. In total, 15 of the D-backs' top-30 prospects will be featured.

"The D-backs’ Spring Breakout roster features a strong mix of the organization’s top-ranked prospects, including Ryan Waldschmidt (No. 1 prospect, MLB No. 59), Kayson Cunningham (No. 2), Demetrio Crisantes (No. 5), JD Dix (No. 6), Patrick Forbes (No. 9), LuJames Groover (No. 10), Jansel Luis (No. 13), Druw Jones (No. 16), Carlos Virahonda (No. 17), Brian Curley (No. 22), Wellington Aracena (No. 24), Ivan Luciano (No. 26), Jose Fernandez (No. 27), Avery Owusu-Asiedu (No. 29) and Gavin Conticello (No. 30)," reads a press release from the team.

But it won't be limited to just the names most fans are aware of. The full Spring Breakout roster shakes out as follows:

Arizona Diamondbacks Announce Spring Breakout Roster

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Druw Jones during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PITCHERS (8)

Wellington Aracena, RHP, No. 24

Hunter Cranton, RHP, NR

Brian Curley, RHP, No. 22

Hayden Durke, RHP, NR

Patrick Forbes, RHP, No. 9

Sawyer Hawkes, RHP, NR

Sandro Santana, LHP, NR

Landon Sims, RHP, NR

CATCHERS (3)

Alberto Barriga, C, NR

Ivan Luciano, C, No. 26

Carlos Virahonda, C, No. 17

INFIELDERS (10)

Demetrio Crisantes, 2B/3B, No. 5

Kayson Cunningham, SS, No. 2

JD Dix, 2B, No. 6

Jose Fernandez, SS, No. 27

LuJames Groover, 3B, No. 10

Jansel Luis, INF, No. 13

Ben McLaughlin, 3B, NR

Anderdson Rojas, 2B, NR

Yassel Soler, 3B, No. 21

Cristofer Torin, SS/2B, No. 15

OUTFIELDERS (6)

Jose Alpuria, OF, NR

Gavin Conticello, OF, No. 30

Druw Jones, OF, No. 16

Angel Ortiz, OF, NR

Avery Owusu-Asiedu, OF, No. 29

Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, No. 1/MLB No. 59

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Saturday's Spring Breakout game will certainly feature quite the mix of both ranked and unranked prospects. The Diamondbacks' future will be on full display at Salt River Fields.