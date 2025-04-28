Tommy Henry's Strong Start Headlines D-backs' Minor League Performances
The Diamondbacks' minor league affiliates combined for a 2-2 record On Sunday. Here's all the action from Sunday's slate of games.
AAA: Reno Aces 8, Albuquerque Isotopes 2
It was a game that was much closer than the final score would otherwise indicate, as Reno scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to take an 8-2 lead.
Tommy Henry, who has struggled in Triple-A for much of the season, pitched six solid innings. The left-hander allowed two runs on five hits and walked three, striking out six. Henry showed better stuff in this start, picking up 15 whiffs on 39 swings, and at least two on all five of his pitches. It was his best start to date this season.
Jordan Lawlar led the Aces with two hits, including a two-run double that blew the game open. Jake McCarthy walked and scored a run. A.J. Vukovich went 1-for-3 with a single and a hit-by-pitch, capping a strong week against Albuquerque with 10 hits and three home runs.
The Reno bullpen slammed the door over the final three innings, allowing just two hits and no runs. Taylor Rashi got the win with a scoreless seventh. Jose Castillo struck out two in a scoreless eighth and Kyle Amendt closed out the ninth by retiring the side in order. Amendt has an ERA of 0.00 in 11.2 innings on the season.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 4, San Antonio Missions 5
Dylan Ray continued to struggle on the mound. The right-hander just lasted three innings, allowing four runs on five hits, three walks, and six strikeouts. However, he needed 75 pitches to get through those three innings. He has only logged more than four innings in one of his five starts on the season.
LuJames Groover continues to flex at the plate. Groover homered in his first at-bat, his third in four at-bats, to put Amarillo up 1-0. Jose Fernandez drove in a run with a double and Kristian Robinson had a bases-loaded walk that tied the game 3-3 in the fourth.
The Amarillo bullpen held San Antonio to just a solo home run over the final six innings, but the offense couldn't complete the comeback bid.
A+: Hillsboro Hops 0, Tri-City Dust Devils 3
The Hops offense struggled in this game, with just three hits and two walks for the entire game. Angel Ortiz had two of their hits and their only extra-base hit of the game with a double. Ryan Waldschmidt drew a walk but went hitless in his other three trips to the plate.
Yordin Chalas labored through 2.2 innings, throwing a total of 59 pitches. Chalas allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, two walks, and three strikeouts. Ricardo Yan scattered three hits and four walks over four scoreless innings.
A: Visalia Rawhide 9, Lake Elsinore 7
Somehow, the Rawhide won despite allowing 10 hits and walking 13 batters in the game. It was clearly a case of being effectively wild, as they held the Storm to just two hits with runners in scoring position.
Most of the runs were charged to starter Grayson Hitt, who allowed five runs (four earned) in two innings. Hitt gave up five hits, walked three, and struck out two, as he needed 61 pitches to get those six outs.
Erick Reynoso had an impressive statline for bizarre reasons. The right-hander walked seven batters over 3.1 innings, but he didn't give up a run until after he left the game. Nate Savino inherited a bases-loaded, one-out situation and escaped with the lead intact. Savino delivered 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts to stabilize the game for Visalia.
Slade Caldwell continues to reach base, collecting a walk and a knock in five trips to the plate. Alberto Barriga went 1-for-3 with the go-ahead double, a walk, and two RBI. Ruben Santana was 2-for-4 and hit a big home run in the fourth that made it 8-5.